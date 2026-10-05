  • Monday, 5th October, 2026

Wakanow Travel Platform Attracts Recognition Gets Saudi Ministry

Life & Style | 4 seconds ago

Wakanow has received recognition from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for excellence in the performance of international travel platforms during the first quarter of the 1448 AH Season.

The company received the Award for Excellence in Performance of International Travel Platforms, Q1 1448 AH, highlighting its performance within the international travel ecosystem serving Umrah travellers.

For Wakanow, the recognition is closely tied to its Umrah business, through which the company helps travellers arrange visa assistance, accommodation, airport transfers and ground transportation for journeys to Makkah and Madinah.

Commenting on the award, Group CEO of Wakanow, Bayo Adedeji,  said the recognition reflects the importance of building travel services around the full customer journey.

“Travel is changing, and customers increasingly expect more than a transaction. They want convenience, clarity and confidence throughout the journey. Our recognition by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is meaningful because it reflects the importance of the work we are doing to build a more coordinated travel experience for our customers.

“As an African travel company, we are particularly proud to demonstrate that platforms built in Africa can serve travellers moving across international markets while maintaining strong standards of service and delivery,” Adedeji said.

According to him, Wakanow  has continued to develop its Umrah offering around the practical requirements travellers face before departure and during their stay in Saudi Arabia. The company also said the recognition reinforces its focus on partnerships across the travel ecosystem.

Adedeji added: “Our ambition is to continue building an African travel platform that can connect our customers to the world while understanding the realities of how they travel. In Umrah, this means recognising that the journey has unique requirements and ensuring that our service responds to those needs at every important stage.”

The company said it would continue to invest in service delivery, technology and partnerships as it expands support for Umrah travellers from Nigeria and other international markets.

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