Torgah Survives Bako Charge to Win Lakowe Classic

Ghana’s Vincent Torgah held off a stunning final-round charge from Nigeria’s Kamalu Bako to win the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic in a sudden-death playoff on Sunday, claiming the landmark Sunshine Development Tour title and a brand-new electric car courtesy CIG Motors.

Torgah had seen his advantage disappear as Bako stormed into contention with a six-under-par 66, forcing the $50,000 event into extra holes at the par-72 Lakowe Lakes Championship course.

Oando, CIG Motors, ARM and Providus Unity Bank supported the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic.

Rain delayed the final round before the 33 finalists returned to action, but Bako quickly provided the drama with eight birdies and two bogeys. His impressive putting erased the deficit and drew him level with Torgah for the playoff.

Despite falling short in sudden-death, the Nigerian took considerable satisfaction from his performance.

“I wished I could have executed the sudden-death play better, but I was happy with my round where I putted well and was able to produce a six under par that gave me the chance at the title.”

Torgah responded to the pressure with a final-round 70, completing rounds of 70, 71 and 70 to finish at three-under-par before sealing victory in sudden-death.

First-day leader Celestine Nsanzuwera of Rwanda recovered strongly to share third place with Ezekiel Afisco, both finishing the week at two-under par, capping a leaderboard that reflected the depth of talent assembled from across the continent.

Beyond the final-round drama, the week marked a significant milestone as the first Sunshine Development Tour event staged in West Africa, giving professionals in the region greater access to high-level competition and Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

SDT Chief Executive Officer, David Ndungu, said the quality of players on display reinforced the potential within the region.

“West African professional golf is full of potential talents, and the incursion of the SDT team will work to expand and grow opportunities for the game.”

Lakowe Lakes Golf Manager, Femi Olagbenro, said the club remains committed to exploring opportunities to grow the game and building corporate partnerships through sponsorship and other initiatives to sustain professional golf.

From Bako’s closing 66 and Nsanzuwera’s recovery to the rain-delayed finale and Torgah’s playoff victory, the week provided a compelling showcase for African professional golf and a promising start for the SDT’s expansion into West Africa.