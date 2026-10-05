Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Six-Day Visit To Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Lagos for Abuja on Monday evening after his six-day visit to the former seat of government.

The President had arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, after spending his annual vacation in London and Paris.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release, stated that while in Lagos, Tinubu addressed the nation on 1st October to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day anniversary.

Later that day, he attended the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts for the National Premiere of MKO, a documentary that chronicles the life, political struggle, and enduring legacy of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and the historic June 12 pro-democracy struggle.

The President also, on Sunday, paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island.