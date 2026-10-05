Tinubu: Military Formations Now Closer to Vulnerable Communities in Osun, Kebbi, Oyo and Zamfara

*Says construction of new barracks and depots on-going in Abuja, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Kogi

*Vows to ensure required resources are available for soldiers to perform optimally

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that new formations are being established by the military in a bid to move such establishments closer to vulnerable communities across the country.

The President, who stated this on Sunday via his verified X handle, @officialABAT, said already the Nigerian Army has operationalised new formations in Osun, Kebbi, Oyo and Zamfara States.



Tinubu added that new barracks are also being built in Abuja, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Kogi States while that of Osun is already completed.

The President also stressed the importance of the welfare of the military personnel saying he was ready to make required resources for the officers and men to perform optimally.



Tinubu, in the X message, stated, inter alia:

“Over the past few days, servicemen and women of the Armed Forces have shared what the recent pay increase means for them and their families. I am glad it is making a difference.



“This week, the Nigerian Army @HQNigerianArmy operationalised new formations in Zamfara, Kebbi, Oyo and Osun. Our troops are now closer to vulnerable communities in these areas, strengthening our ability to respond swiftly and decisively when our people are threatened.



“We are also fast-tracking the construction of new barracks and depots in Abuja, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Kogi, with Osun already completed. As we demand more from our men and women in uniform, we must do more to support them and their families.

“Every deployment is a sacrifice made by a family too.



“As our Armed Forces stand watch over Nigeria, my duty as Commander-in-Chief is to ensure they have the resources and support to do their job, and that Nigeria stands firmly behind the families waiting for them at home.”