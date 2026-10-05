  • Monday, 5th October, 2026

Three Months to Elections, INEC Holds World Press Conference As Countdown to 2027 Begins

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will provide updates on preparations for the 2027 general election at a world press conference scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja.

The  Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Adedayo Oketola in a statement issued Sunday noted that the update would include voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and critical measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process to mark 100 days to the 2027 elections.

He added that the World Press Conference and National Stakeholders’ meeting would be addressed by the INEC chairman alongside other key stakeholders involved in the electoral process. 

Oketola added: “The Commission will provide updates on preparations for the elections, including the voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and critical measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

“The national stakeholders’ meeting underlines the Commission’s commitment to absolute transparency, proactive public communication, and collaborative engagement with key actors in the electoral ecosystem.”

Oketola examined that the meeting would bring together political party leaders, security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society organisations, observer groups, disability rights advocates, religious and traditional leaders, youth organisations and media executives.

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