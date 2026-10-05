Suspected Military Helicopter Crashes in Ondo, Crew Feared Dead

Fidelis David in Akure

A suspected military helicopter Monday crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, with the personnel on board feared dead.

The helicopter, which reportedly crashed in a swampy terrain opposite the Naval Base in Igbokoda, has thrown residents of the coastal community into panic.

Although the identity of the helicopter and the number of personnel on board had yet to be officially confirmed as of the time of filing this report, military gear was reportedly recovered from the crash site.

The Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Mr Maurice Oripelaye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with journalists, said the helicopter had been burnt to rubble.

Oripelaye said: “We have confirmed that a helicopter crashed in the area, but we cannot ascertain the number of people that were on board yet. Military gear was found at the scene, but the helicopter had burnt to rubble.”

Sources said the crash occurred in a swampy area opposite the Naval Base, while efforts were ongoing to secure the scene and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents and witnesses were said to have gathered around the area as relevant authorities commenced assessment of the crash site.

The origin, destination and nature of the helicopter remained unclear as of press time, while there was no official statement from the military or other relevant authorities confirming the identity of the aircraft.

Further details, including the owner of the aircraft, the number of personnel on board and confirmed casualties, are expected from the authorities as assessment of the crash continues.