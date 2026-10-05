Sanwo-Olu Lauds Greenwich on Opening of Bank Branches

Kayode Tokede

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Greenwich Bank Limited for opening its first three commercial banking branches in Lagos, describing the expansion as a positive development that would support financial inclusion, wealth creation and economic growth in the state.

Greenwich Bank officially opened three branches marking the first major phase of its physical branch rollout following its transition from a Merchant Bank to a commercial bank with Regional authorisation.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, said Greenwich Bank had an important role to play in the economic development of the state, particularly given its decades of experience and contribution to Nigeria’s financial services industry.

“Lagos needs banks like Greenwich to expand business opportunities, and we are confident that Greenwich Bank will support businesses and customers to grow. The entrance of the bank into the state’s financial ecosystem is very important to the business enterprise of the state,” he said.

Group Chairman of Greenwich Holdings Limited, Kayode Falowo, emphasised that the bank would establish additional branches in other locations within the regions approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, Greenwich Bank would bring the discipline and professionalism of institutional banking to the everyday financial needs of Nigerians.

“We will bring the discipline of institutional banking to bear on those everyday needs, so that a market trader and a corporate client can both expect the same professional service and respect,” Falowo said.