Russia Sends Warning to Super Eagles with 6-0 Crushing of Namibia

*18 players in Eagles’ training in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ahead of tomorrow’s international friendly in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia sent a warning to the Super Eagles at the weekend with a resounding 6-0 crushing of Namibia.

In the game with the Southern African nation in Yekaterinburg, the Russian side coached by Valery Karpin led at half time with the opener scored by Lechi Sadulaev in the 37th minute.

However, the 2018 World Cup hosts returned from the break energised. Danil Prutsev doubled Russia’s advantage in the 54th minute before Konstantin Tyukavin struck 11 minutes later.

Maksim Glushenkov added Russia’s fourth in the 84th minute, Maksim Petrov converted a penalty three minutes later and Namibia’s misery was completed in stoppage time when Kamaijanda Ndisiro turned the ball into his own net.

But Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Eric Chelle, who returned from 2027 AFCON qualifiers with Nigeria’s egos deflated by Guinea-Bissau, is having a different headache to contend with.

The Franco-Malian is unable to call upon nine members of his preferred starting lineup for the friendly with Russia. While some of the players’ clubs have refused to release them for the friendly, others are battling injuries.

At yesterday’s second training session in Nizhny Novgorod, only 18 players were available. Bursaspor forward, Kelechi Iheanacho; Paris FC winger, Moses Simon; and Chippa United goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali were the only visible names known to the Russians. Hard-as-nail defender Benjamin Fredericks who is just warming his way back to the team after a prolonged injury is another addition to the top Nigerian stars in Russia.

With Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman unavailable, Chelle has had to contend with withdrawal from the friendly by invited players like Wilfred Ndidi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Akpe Victory.

The other players involved in Sunday’s training session were Akor Adams, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Frederick, Wilfred Igor, Samuel James, Kenneth Igboke, Chibuzor Nwoko, Umar Abubakar, Peter Edokpolor, Abdullahi Bewene, Umar Abdullai, Atata Michael, Aderemi Adeoye, Isaac James and Michael Stephen.

The Super Eagles will face Russia at the Sovcombank Arena in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday, with kickoff scheduled for 1800 hours Nigerian time.

Nigeria will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering a shock 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their last outing.

The team will have two more training sessions today before the encounter at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday evening.

On 6 June last year, Russia and Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, with the Russians going in front through an own goal by defender Semi Ajayi, before Tolu Arokodare levelled for the Super Eagles.

EAGLES IN RUSSIA

Moses Simon

Akor Adams

Stanley Nwabali

Kelechi Iheanacho

Emmanuel Fernandez

Benjamin Frederick

Wilfred Igor

Samuel James

Kenneth Igboke

Chibuzor Nwoko

Umar Abubakar

Peter Edokpolor

Abdullahi Bewene

Umar Abdullai

Atata Michael

Aderemi Adeoye

Isaac James

Michael Stephen