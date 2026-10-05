ProvidusUnity Bank Deepens Customer Engagement Across Northern Nigeria

Nume Ekeghe

ProvidusUnity Bank has stepped up its engagement with customers across Northern Nigeria, hosting a series of forums that brought together more than 1,000 customers and prospective customers in Kano, Sokoto and Abuja.

The engagements form part of the bank’s nationwide stakeholder outreach following the successful merger and integration that created the new banking entity. The initiative is aimed at strengthening relationships with customers, gaining a clearer understanding of their evolving financial needs and using their feedback to further improve service delivery.

The bank in a statement noted that participants engaged with the Bank’s representatives across key business segments, including credit, customer experience, digital banking, payments, trade services, and export financing, while also exploring opportunities to leverage the Bank’s solutions to grow their businesses and improve operational efficiency.

The engagements come on the heels of the successful merger and integration that created ProvidusUnity Bank, a strategic combination aimed at building a stronger institution with enhanced capabilities, broader reach, and greater capacity to support individuals, businesses, and critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking during the forum, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ProvidusUnity Bank, Walter Akpani, said the engagements underscore the Bank’s belief that meaningful growth and long-term success are built on strong customer relationships.

He said: “The merger has created a stronger institution with greater capacity to support our customers’ ambitions. However, size and scale only create value when they translate into better experiences and more relevant solutions for the people we serve. That is why we are engaging directly with our customers across the country, listening to their feedback, understanding their priorities, and identifying new ways to support their growth.

“Our vision is to be a trusted partner in the success of our customers. Whether through access to finance, digital banking solutions, trade support, payments, or advisory services, we remain committed to helping businesses grow, creating opportunities for individuals, and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic development. These engagements are an important part of that journey because they ensure that our decisions continue to be shaped by the voices of our customers.”