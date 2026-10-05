NPFL: Enugu Rangers Maintain Lead as Rivers Utd, Bendel Insurance Win Big

Marvelous David

The EuroMatch Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) produced a busy Sunday of Match-day 7 action, with defending champions Enugu Rangers and unbeaten Rivers United both securing important home victories while Bendel Insurance delivered one of the weekend’s biggest wins.

Rangers International strengthened their position at the top of the table with a convincing 3-1 home win over Abia Warriors in an Eastern derby. The Flying Antelopes continue to look solid as they chase another title.

Rivers United kept pace with the leaders, defeating Ikorodu City 2-0 in Port Harcourt to remain undefeated this season.

The standout result of the day came from Benin City, where Bendel Insurance thrashed previously high-flying Barau FC 4-1.

The victory lifts Benin Arsenal to fifth on the log. Bendel Insurance are on the same 12 points as Barau FC on fourth spot. Barau have a better goal difference of +3 as against Insurance’s +2.

In other games played in the Nigerian topflight yesterday, Enyimba continued their recovery with a solid 2-0 home win over Plateau United while Doma United edged Warri Wolves 1-0. Kwara United snatched a nail-biting 2-1 win over Ranchers Bees. Inter Lagos and Katsina United settled for one-all while Shooting Stars and Nasarawa United played out a goalless stalemate.

Enugu Rangers sit top of the table on 16 points, closely followed by Rivers United on 15.

Attention now turns to the midweek fixture on Wednesday, when Shooting Stars host Kano Pillars in a rescheduled Match-day 3 encounter, before Match-day 8 fixtures next weekend.

RESULTS

EUROMATCH NPFL

• Doma Utd 1–0 W’Wolves

• B’Insurance 4–1 Barau FC

• Rangers 3–1 Abia Warriors

• Rivers Utd 2–0 Ikorodu City

• Kwara Utd 2–1 Ranchers Bees

• N’Tornadoes 1–0 Kun Khalifat

• Inter Lagos 1–1 Katsina Utd

• Shooting 0–0 Nasarawa Utd

• Enyimba 2–0 Plateau Utd

UEFA Nations League

Greece 0-0 Germany

Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

Portugal 2-1 Norway

Wales 0-1 Denmark