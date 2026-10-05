Norrenberger Restates Ambition for Nigeria’s Capital Future 

Norrenberger will today mark eight years of operations, closing a chapter that took it from a modest capital market institution to an integrated financial services group spanning investments, trust, pensions, insurance, infrastructure and lending.

The Group was incorporated in 2017 and began operations in 2018.

Speaking on the milestone, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tony Edeh, said: “Eight years is not just a number to us. It is a record of decisions taken, risks managed and promises kept. We started as a modest capital market institution with a big vision, and we have built a Group that serves Nigerians across investments, insurance, pensions, lending and digital banking. We take that seriously. We do not consider it finished.”

“We believe capital must be intentional. The next eight years are about ensuring that the capital we mobilise is structured wisely, deployed purposefully and managed with discipline, in service of Nigeria’s economic ambition. To our clients, our people, our regulators and our partners: thank you. The standard you hold us to is the reason we keep raising it,” Edeh added.