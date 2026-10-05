IYC Demands NIMASA Action over Stranded NSDP Cadets 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to urgently resolve the prolonged delay affecting Nigerian cadets sponsored under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), particularly beneficiaries sent to the Philippines between 2012 and 2014.

The IYC made the demand in an open letter, addressed to the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, urging him to personally intervene and bring the matter to a final and satisfactory conclusion.

The NSDP was established to develop young Nigerians into professionally qualified seafarers capable of contributing to the Nigerian and global maritime industry. However, the IYC expressed concern that some beneficiaries of the government-sponsored programme have remained unable to complete their professional requirements more than a decade after commencing their training.

In a statement signed its spokesman, Victor Ibanigo, the organisation said information obtained by the council indicates that more than 100 affected cadets have completed substantial parts of their academic and sea-time requirements but are still in Nigeria awaiting deployment to the Philippines for outstanding Certificate of Competency (CoC) examinations and related requirements.

The council said the affected young Nigerians had invested years of their lives preparing for careers at sea and should not be left indefinitely waiting for administrative approvals, funding, travel arrangements and other processes required to complete their certification.

IYC also said concerns raised by the affected NSDP cadets have raised concerns over outstanding examination requirements, deployment arrangements, funding, visa processing and travel logistics.

The council also pointed to previous engagements and verification exercises, including arrangements reportedly made in 2022 and a further verification exercise in 2025.

Of particular concern, the IYC said, is the reported situation in which some cadets were directed to renew their international passports in preparation for deployment but were subsequently not deployed.

The council said the circumstances surrounding the issues require clear answers from NIMASA.

“Where public resources have been approved for the completion of the programme, the affected beneficiaries should be informed of the status of such funds and the steps being taken to deploy them for their intended purpose.

“These are not merely administrative matters. They directly affect the careers and livelihoods of the affected young Nigerians,” it stated.

The IYC therefore called on NIMASA, among other things, to immediately conclude all outstanding academic, examination, training and CoC requirements of eligible affected cadets.

“Release all approved funds required for their examinations, deployment, travel, accommodation, visa processing and other legitimate programme requirements. Provide the affected cadets with a definite deployment timetable instead of further indefinite assurances.

“Publish or provide a comprehensive status report showing what remains outstanding for each affected cadet,” the group demanded.