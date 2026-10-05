  • Monday, 5th October, 2026

Dangote Cement Transport Applauded for Championing Industry Development 

Business | 1 second ago

Dangote Cement Transport has been honoured with the Champion of Transport Industry Development Award by the Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) in recognition of the company’s contributions to advancing road transport operations, safety standards and logistics efficiency in Nigeria.

Leader of the Dangote Cement delegation to the summit, Mr. Murilo Silva who is the Head of Dangote Cement Transport, received the award on behalf of the Transport management and reaffirmed Dangote Cement’s commitment to promoting safety, innovation and excellence across the transport value chain.

Silva described the recognition as a testament to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of the company’s transport workforce, drivers, safety teams and operational partners.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this award from the Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria. This recognition reflects Dangote Cement Transport’s unwavering commitment to developing a safe, efficient and sustainable transport system that supports economic growth and national development,” he said.

Technical Assistant on Transportation to Nigeria’s Vice-President, Dr. Segun Obayendo,  called for the establishment of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA)-style transport systems in all 36 states of the federation as part of efforts to modernize transportation nationwide.

According to Obayendo, the Presidency has commenced a Presidential Initiative on Road Transport Transformation, aimed at improving transport planning, coordination and service delivery across the country.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, speaking through his Special Adviser, Media, Yinka Aderibigbe called for stronger integration of rail, road and maritime transportation to cut logistics costs, boost trade and unlock economic potential.

He pointed out that Nigeria must build a network in which rail, road, maritime, inland waterways and aviation complement one another rather than operate in isolation.

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