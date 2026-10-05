Anosike Promises Abians Monthly ‘Meet-Your-Governor’ Forum to Tackle  Problems

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has promised to institute a monthly public forum as governor to get first-hand information on the welfare and problems of the Abia people with a view to addressing them directly.

Anosike pledged his campaign office in Umuahia when members of one of his leading support groups, the Kelechi Anosike G’eme Karia Movement, paid him an interactive visit to brief him on their activities.

The PDP flag bearer said his administration would be anchored on accessibility and people-centred governance.

Anosike said: “I can’t be the governor Abians cannot access. I will be very accessible. Many appoint Special Assistants who would receive mails, read them, and decide who should see the governor or not. That is very wrong. Nobody reads my mails for me. You read your mail yourself.”

He said the disconnect between the government and the governed often arises when those who worked for victory are abandoned after the election.

“Part of the problem is when you appoint people who were not part of your campaign trail and critical stakeholders who worked with you. If you don’t use those involved in the system, they won’t know the people, and there will be a disconnect. I will be accessible both to the pro-groups and the entire people of Abia State.”

On his proposed public interface, he said: “We will hold the Meet-Your-Governor Forum at least once a month. There are people who are crying daily because of injustice, nobody to address their matter. There are people looking up to God over the continuous injustice. Oppression and intimidation are going on daily; if any governor gets to hear it, he will solve it on the spot. But how will he hear it? Some don’t get to know until they leave office. Those things will stop.

“If it’s once a month, we will create that forum. We will go to Michael Okpara Auditorium or any big hall: the governor, his deputy, the Police, DSS Director, and all who will help to solve the problems will be at the high table to hear the people’s complaints. If you don’t attend to and solve the people’s problems, then what are you doing in government? Government is about the people.”

Anosike restated his welfarist ideology, insisting that it is not a political rhetoric.

“When I tell people I am a welfarist, that is not politics, that’s my makeup, that’s my nature. When we said we are going to build a Micro-finance Bank at Aba to give interest-free loans, we were not just making a promise because I am not going to do it with my personal money; it is the state money because the government is for the people.

“There is no form of economic empowerment for the people; it’s terrible. So, any government that cannot provide for the people should leave governance alone. The nature of government we want to bring will get to every ward,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Kelechi G’eme Karia Movement, Kelechi Nwosu, said the group has established functional structures in all 17 LGAs, 184 wards and 4,006 polling units in the state.

“We are working to deliver over 80,000 votes, planning a one-million-man march across all 17 LGAs, starting from Umuahia North. We will work hard for the emergence of Anosike as the state governor,” Nwosu announced.

He requested a branded campaign vehicle, office accommodation, and inclusion in the State Campaign Council.

In their separate remarks, the Coordinator for Ugwunagbo LGA, Azubuike Moses, appealed for mobilisation support, while the Movement’s Woman Leader, Mrs. Juliet Kalu, urged Anosike not to be afraid or intimidated but to pursue his governorship ambition with courage and faith in God, pledging to recruit more women into the Movement.

Responding, Anosike commended the group for its sacrifices and commitment.

He said: “I thank you for your work, commitment, sacrifices, conviction, and your belief system for this project. I’m a believer in destiny and divine organization of things. There is a reason for everything. In law, we say equity, like nature, does nothing in vain. There is a reason for this project. Of all the pro-groups working for this project, this group stands out as the best. You have done so well.

You have done such serious and marvelous work.”

The PDP candidate expressed confidence in victory, declaring: “You see this game we are playing; come February 6, we will be in the Government House. We are determined to take our state back and do the right thing. We have been in power; we now know what it is to be outside power; it is a terrible thing. We want to take back power and do the right thing. We are doing everything intentionally.”

He promised to donate a branded Sienna van and office accommodation to the Movement, and urged members to ensure their presence is felt in every ward.