Who Wins Big Brother Naija S11 Tonight?

Vanessa Obioha

Never in Big Brother Naija’s history has it been so difficult to predict the winner. Unlike previous seasons, when fans could often identify the likely winner weeks before the finale, Season 11 has changed the script.

No one can say for sure which of the remaining nine finalists — following Keivo’s disqualification during the week after a physical altercation with fellow housemate Tram — will eventually emerge as the winner. Barry, Bluethopia, Sheba, Aikou, Flora, Temi Nkem, Ricky, Oyin and Tram have each held their own, but none has emerged as the clear favourite.

Not even the BBNaija aficionados can confidently call it. That uncertainty makes tonight’s finale even more intriguing as the curtains fall on another season.

While many have argued that the season hasn’t generated as much buzz as the last one, its unpredictability is undeniable. Even the housemates have often been difficult to read. Few would have expected Keivo, who appeared playful and easy-going, to lose his cool and physically confront Tram. The young man has since taken responsibility for his actions.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the Show Ya Sef season, however, has been its eviction surprises. Not a few viewers expected Mercedes to be the first housemate evicted, while Chimsom Chuka was also not widely expected to miss the finale. The bottom three have continually changed over the course of the season, with some housemates who appeared vulnerable earlier never returning to that position.

Tonight, that unpredictability reaches its climax. Whoever takes home the N160 million grand prize may not be the name most viewers expected when the season began.