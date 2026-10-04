We Received Funds for Constituency Projects During Emergency Rule, Says Rivers Lawmaker

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The lawmaker representing Emohua State Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mrs. Justina Emeji, has revealed that the lawmakers got funding to execute projects during the period of emergency rule declared in the state by President Bola Tinubu.

Emeji, who is the deputy chief whip of the 10th Assembly, made this disclosure during the inauguration of one of her constituency projects, Echonwere Royal Hall in Okporowo Ogbakiri Clan in the Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Emeji in her address commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, for their efforts in ensuring the development of the state.

Emeji said, “I want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was during the emergency rule that this money was released to us.

“When we got the money, our speaker (Martin Amaewhule) asked me to go and put something on the ground so that my people would remember me. That was how I came home to do this.”

She disclosed that aside from the commissioned town hall, she had seven other people-orientated constituency projects going on across the 14 wards of the LGA.

She said the projects, which included a lodge for corps members at Oduoha Ogbakiri, a market at Isiodu Emohua, six classroom blocks at Ibaa Community, teachers’ quarters at Akpabu, six classroom blocks at Egbeda and another six classroom blocks at Ovogo community, would impact positively on the people.

Emeji further empowered 150 persons from the 14 wards of the LGA with N30million as an empowerment fund.

However, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, hailed Emeji for being a dependable member of the 10th Assembly, adding that she has not failed her people.

He said, “We are here to commission one of the projects nominated by Hon. Justina Emeji for her constituency, which is this town hall right behind me. She nominated these projects after consulting with her people, and they said they want these projects.

“She ensured that the project is supervised and completed, and today this town hall is ready for use,” Amaewhule said.

Amaewhule stressed that representation is a core mandate of a legislator, involving identifying the needs and aspirations of constituents and working with government to actualise them.

He noted that before the 2027 general election, the state would witness a harvest of constituency projects across all constituencies.

He said, “Let me also re-emphasise that she has seven other projects that are ongoing. That shows that she is representing her people well. The 10th Rivers State House of Assembly has members that are representing our people effectively and delivering on their mandates.”