Sacrifices of Our Fallen Heroes ‘ll Not Be in Vain, Says Naval Spokesperson

*As widows of fallen personnel appeal to corporate organisations for support for families

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, has said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is working hard to ensure that those left behind by troops who died in active service are not neglected, assuring them that: “We will not allow the sacrifices of our fallen heroes to be in vain.”

This comes as the widows of fallen heroes appealed to corporate organisations and foundations to support the families of fallen military personnel, particularly widows and children who continue to face financial and social challenges following the loss of their breadwinners.

The widows made the appeal during the Military Widows Outreach Programme, organised by the Military Widow Support Initiative (MWSI) at the Naval Base Abuja Parade Ground on Saturday.

Speaking at the outreach programme, the Naval spokesperson, Captain Folorunsho, said the initiative was established to complement the support already provided by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said there was no way the Armed Forces, as an institution, could bridge the huge gap alone.

According to him, “We thought it wise to pull funds from our sponsors to see how we can also add to what the military is already doing for them. A number of these people are the true warriors; they are the true heroes because it is they who are really paying the sacrifice.

“It is because of them that we can do what we are doing. Their spouses and children have had to pay the ultimate price so that Nigeria can be won.

“So, yes, we started this three years ago, just pulling funds, personal funds from us and from some of our friends, to assist these widows to adequately cater for their families.

“We will not allow the sacrifices of our fallen heroes to be in vain.”

Speaking during the empowerment programme, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, whose husband, the late Major S. Oni, who died in active service in Niger State in 2023, said widows of fallen heroes continued to face significant challenges.

She said: “We would really appreciate it if a lot of organisations, NGOs and foundations could continue to reach out to fallen heroes’ wives and children, help them with their academics through scholarships, and help the wives get jobs and empowerment for their businesses.

“So, this would also make us happy and help us know that we are not alone in this and that our husbands did not die for nothing.”

Lamenting the difficulties some widows face in accessing the benefits of their deceased husbands from the relevant authorities, Mrs Oni said such issues should also be addressed.

“These are things that should also be looked into so that course mates and friends of the late officer or soldier can also assist these women in accessing their benefits,” she said.

Another widow, Mrs Ibrahim Adeze, appealed to the government and corporate organisations to create employment opportunities for young widows of fallen heroes to enable them to provide for their families.

“I would appreciate it if they could give them jobs to do, enlighten them about available schemes or train them so that they can become economically independent.

“Another thing they can do to help the widows is to ensure that they are not misled by bad elements by making sure that, after the training, they are properly mentored. This will help ensure that the skills and training they receive enable them to stabilise their homes,” she said.

The programme brought together 500 widows of military personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation, with interventions focused on welfare support, empowerment and strengthening the economic resilience of beneficiaries.

The widows called for sustained support in areas such as education, healthcare, skills acquisition, housing and other forms of assistance that could improve the welfare and livelihoods of affected families.

They also urged well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations, foundations and other stakeholders to partner with relevant government agencies and associations to provide sustainable interventions for the families of fallen heroes.

