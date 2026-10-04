INEC to Hold World Press Conference as 2027 Elections Hit 100-Day Countdown

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold a World Press Conference and National Stakeholders’ Meeting on Tuesday to mark 100 days to the 2027 General Election.

According to a statement signed by Adedayo Oketola, Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman on Sunday night, the Commission will provide updates on preparations for the elections, including the voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and critical measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The statement said event will be addressed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, alongside other key stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

It noted that the national stakeholders’ meeting underlines the Commission’s commitment to “absolute transparency, proactive public communication, and collaborative engagement with key actors in the electoral ecosystem.”

The meeting will bring together political party leaders, security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society organisations, observer groups, disability rights advocates, religious and traditional leaders, youth organisations and media executives.

The event is scheduled to hold at 10:00am at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (BAT-ICC), Abuja.

The statement added that the event will be broadcast live on major national television networks and streamed on INEC’s official social media platforms.