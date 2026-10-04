Heirs Insurance Boss Challenges Operators on Rebuilding Confidence

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director Heirs General Insurance, Mr Wole Fayemi, has challenged insurance operators to rebuild public confidence and deepen insurance penetration through prompt claims payment, customer-focused innovation and easier access to insurance solutions.

Fayemi stated this while speaking as one of the panel of discussants at the Business Day Insurance Conference in Lagos.

Fayemi said the industry’s growth ambitions would depend not only on stronger capital positions but also on its ability to consistently deliver on its promises to customers.

“Customers must be confident that insurers will fulfil their promises when it matters most. Trust is fundamental to the insurance proposition, and it is earned through action, not messaging. Every claim settled promptly, every commitment honoured and every positive customer experience strengthens confidence in the industry”, he said.

He cited Heirs Insurance Group’s claims performance as evidence of the role claims fulfilment plays in building credibility and encouraging wider adoption of insurance.