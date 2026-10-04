Emir Muhammadu Sanusi: Burden of Loyalty

I have been wondering if Emir Sanusi will continue to sit on his throne and keep quiet as his bosom and extremely loyal friend continues to languish in avoidable jail.

The man has been refused bail for a completely bailable offence. One technicality or the other is being thrown up to keep him out of circulation, and Nigerians, knowing full well the role he played during Emir Sanusi’s time, have begun to wonder just what the very influential Emir was saying or doing.

Just in case some of you have forgotten, this is how it played out.

One morning, that man they used to call Ganduje just woke up and dethroned my favourite Emir. He not only dethroned him but banished him to one far-flung place where they still use pit latrines.

This, by the way, was a major issue for me, because normally, when you see the Emir in full robes, you would be wondering how he used to pee with all the robes that accompany him. Anytime I see him, I used to look closely, wondering how many robes he would set aside to get to the zip, and that is if there is a zip in those things, to pull out his royal willy to pee. You can now imagine what would happen in a situation where we are dealing with a pit latrine. Kai! That would have been a complete disaster.

Nasir, knowing this wahala and with immunity, jumped into his jeep, rushed to the place, rescued the Emir and got him spirited to Lagos, where his other friends gathered to get him an apartment with real toilets.

So now that Nasir is in trouble, Emir Sanusi’s silence was traumatic, and as expected, the public started asking questions. Just as the questions started reaching some heights, Nasir’s family came out in a statement that the Emir was with them. The Emir, too, in a brief interview, asked a very telling question – is this still a fight over corruption or a political one?

Whatever the case is, should realise that Nasir did whatever he did under the cover of immunity. To the best of my knowledge, Emir has no immunity, and they have already deposed him once, carved his Emirate into four and even as we speak, there is still another pantomime Emir in his backyard bidding his time, so let’s not push Emir Sanusi to go and bite more than he can chew because those in power will put him where he can only defecate, in the Lagoon, if you know what I mean. It was Fashola who said, “May your loyalty not be tested.” Mbok, let’s leave Emir Sanusi alone o.