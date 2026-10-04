Benue APC Leaders Petition NWC, Demand Suspension of Ex-Chairman Over Alleged Anti-party Activities

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Prominent leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have formally petitioned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party demanding the immediate suspension of the former Benue State party Chairman, Austin Agada, over his fraternisation with ‘Rainbow Coalition’ and alleged anti-party activities.

The ‘Rainbow Coalition’ is the support group of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, aimed at galvanising support across party lines for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

However, the coalition has put some governors of the ruling party in an uneasy situation because of the decision to support candidates against the APC in some states.

Nevertheless, the petition signed by the group’s National Organising Secretary, Sa’idu Muhammad, accused Agada of cross party endorsement of Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others.

The petition dated 28th September, 2026, was titled ‘Petition against anti-party activities, public opposition to the APC governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates in Benue South Senatorial district, Zone C of Benue state: A conduct prejudicial to the interest of the APC at large.’

The party leaders under the auspices of APC Solidarity Group said Agada — acting as leader of a prominent faction of the APC loyal to the Secretary to the government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume in Benue State — made a highly publicised move by cross-party endorsing Moro for the 2027 senatorial seat, where he boldly printed banners of Tinubu and Moro of the PDP.

The group recalled that on September 28, 2026, Agada granted an interview on TVC PoliticsTonight, where he stated very clearly that he has no reason to campaign for the APC gubernatorial candidate in Benue State, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, in the 2027 governorship election.

To this end, the group called on the NWC to constitute an investigative committee, invite Agada to appear before it, constitute a disciplinary committee to discipline him if found guilty and publicise his disciplinary measures to serve as deterrent to others.

It noted: “Agada’s position is contrary to the position of the governors elected in the platform of the APC which was communicated through the Progressives Governor’ Forum and also endorsed by the 36 state chapters of the party and the FCT through the state chairmen of the party.

“The interview as confirmed from the recordings of the programme, we believe his position raises serious questions of party loyalty and compliance with the obligations expected of a senior member of the APC as stated in the party’s constitution.”

It also accused Agada of involvement in Rainbow Coalition, contrary to the interest of the party, saying the ruling party has over 12 million members and is ahead of all other political parties, fully prepared to win the 2027 general election.

It added: “We are further concerned about Agada’s reported activities within a group known as the Strategic Alliance for Tinubu 2027, (the Rainbow Coalition in Benue) which is in bed with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Labour Party (LP), the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly where such activities are being conducted in a manner that opposes or undermines the APC’s officially recognised political structure and its governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates in Benue State.

“We firmly acknowledged that supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 presidential re-election is consistent with APC’s national interest. However, support for the president should not be used as a basis for campaigning against other candidates of the APC where the party has established candidates and recognized campaign structure.

“The central issue before the party is therefore not whether Austin Agada supports President Tinubu, but whether his activities amount to conduct that undermines the APC, its candidates, its structures or its electoral interests in Benue State or it violates the relevant section of the APC Constitution.”

The group stressed that the party’s NWC should interrogate the relevant provisions of Article 21 of the APC Constitution and determine whether the activities of Agada as stated above amount to anti- party activities and are punishable under the relevant section of the party’s constitution.

The group declared that the petition was borne out of loyalty and commitment to party supremacy, discipline, unity and the collective interest of the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

It pointed out that as a former Chairman of the APC in Benue State, Agada understands the importance of party supremacy, discipline, loyalty and respect for constituted party organs.

It maintained that Benue APC cannot afford a situation in which senior members openly campaign for other political parties against the APC.

It urged the NWC to act within the framework of the party’s constitution to prevent indiscipline from becoming a norm as the power to discipline members is vested on it.

“We therefore respectfully request the National Working Committee to cause this petition to be investigated and, where the allegations are proven, ensure that the appropriate disciplinary measures are applied in accordance with the constitution,” it insisted.