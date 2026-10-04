ADC Campaign Condemns APC’s ‘Cruel Mockery’ of Amaechi, Says Tinubu’s Govt Has Failed Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has condemned a statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, concerning former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, describing it as a “display of political cruelty.”

The ADC PCC, in a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday, said a mother’s death and a family’s grief should never be turned into material for partisan ridicule.

“Felix Morka’s statement is a display of political cruelty, not an answer to Nigeria’s problems,” the statement said.

It added: “If Rotimi Amaechi says he struggled to afford his mother’s medication, the humane response is compassion. The political response is to ask why millions of Nigerians are also being priced out of medicines, food and basic necessities.”

The ADC PCC also faulted Morka for calling Amaechi a “loafer” for struggling outside public office, saying the remark reflected the APC’s “contempt for ordinary people.”

“That insult says more about the APC’s contempt for ordinary people than it says about Amaechi,” the statement said.

According to the council, “Nigerians who cannot afford treatment, keep the lights on or travel safely on their roads are not loafers. They are citizens living through the consequences of a government that has failed them.”

The ADC PCC further criticised the state of the country’s infrastructure, economy, electricity, security and welfare.

“The reality is plain: the roads are bad, the economy is bad, electricity is bad, security is bad and the welfare of the people is bad,” it said.

It added that “Tinubu’s name is increasingly associated with poverty, insecurity and hardship,” arguing that “no amount of mockery can make those conditions disappear.”

The council also challenged Morka to explain why Nigerians continue to face dangerous journeys on roads meant to connect communities and support trade.

“The roads in the East, the region he comes from, are in such a deplorable state that travelling on them feels like taking a route to Lucifer’s kingdom,” it said.

The ADC PCC asked: “How many overturned trailers, near-collisions and desperate journeys must Nigerians endure before this government admits that the country’s roads are in crisis?”

It also criticised the APC over public spending, saying the party “cannot boast about trillions in public spending while Nigerians lack safe roads, reliable electricity and affordable healthcare.”

“It cannot blame one politician’s personal circumstances for hardship being felt in homes across the country,” the statement said.

According to the council, “The test of government is not how viciously its spokesmen can insult their opponents. It is whether people can live safely, afford treatment and earn a decent living.”

“On that test, Tinubu’s government has failed,” it added.

The ADC PCC said Morka owed Nigerians an explanation for the government’s record and Amaechi’s family “the respect that grief deserves.”

It also urged Nigerians to make 2027 “a turning point,” saying the poverty and insecurity associated with Tinubu’s rule should not become the country’s future.