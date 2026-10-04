2027: Oredo APC Reps Candidate, Iyamu, Seeks Oba of Benin’s Blessings

As political parties and candidates intensify preparations ahead of the 2027 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon. Paddy Iyamu, has sought the prayers and royal blessings of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, ahead of his campaign for the House of Representatives seat.

Iyamu, who led party leaders and supporters to the monarch’s palace in Benin City, also congratulated the revered traditional ruler on his 10th anniversary on the throne of his ancestors.

The visit provided an opportunity for the APC candidate to formally intimate the monarch with his intention to represent the people of Oredo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

The meeting took a father-and-son dimension, with the Oba receiving Iyamu warmly in keeping with the traditional values of the Benin Kingdom.

During the visit, the monarch, who offered prayers and blessings for the candidate, noted that: “It shall be well with you during the campaign,” while commending him for his humility and respect for the customs and traditions of the kingdom.

Oba Ewuare II reportedly reminded Iyamu that political authority ultimately comes from God and the people, stressing the importance of maintaining a connection with one’s roots.

In his response, Iyamu expressed appreciation to the monarch for the royal reception and blessings, describing the visit as an important step in his political journey.

He said: “I am the candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, and it is only wise that before you go out to start dancing, you first come to the house of your father to seek his blessing.

“We are happy today that His Royal Majesty has given us his blessings, and we are good to go.”

The APC candidate’s visit comes as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general election, with candidates and political parties beginning consultations with stakeholders and influential traditional institutions across the country.