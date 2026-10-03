  • Saturday, 3rd October, 2026

MPB Announces Implementation of New Pension Rates, Payment of Arrears to Military Pensioner

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has announced the implementation of the newly approved pension rates following the adjustment arising from the new minimum wage.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Military Pensions Board, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, the applicable arrears have also been processed and will be paid into the accounts of all pensioners with effect from today, 2 October 2026.

The Board appreciates the patience, understanding and cooperation demonstrated by military pensioners throughout the implementation process.

The military said it remains committed to the timely payment of pensions and the continuous improvement of pension administration in recognition of the invaluable service and sacrifices of Nigeria’s military veterans.

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