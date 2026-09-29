Tinubu Celebrates DG of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari At 58

• Rejoices with two Nigerian filmmakers – Damilola Osikoya and Nora Awolowo – for Guinness World Record feat

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has eulogized Senator representing Zamfara West and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari on his 58th birthday on September 28, 2026.

Senator Yari served meritoriously as two-term Governor of Zamfara State from 2011 to 2019, during which he chaired the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, providing leadership and fostering unity among his colleagues.

The President, in a statement issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extolled Senator Yari as a loyal party man, an experienced administrator and a grassroots mobilizer whose political sagacity and organisational capacity have continued to add value to the All Progressives Congress and to the nation.

Tinubu expressed appreciation for Senator Yari’s current assignment as Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, where he is leading the charge to promote the administration’s Renewed Hope achievements and reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The President commended Senator Yari’s commitment, resilience and unwavering belief in the progressive ideals of the APC.

Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah will grant Senator Yari many more years in good health, wisdom, and strength to continue serving his constituents, the party and the country.

Also, the President rejoices with two Nigerian filmmakers – Damilola Osikoya of Switch Visual Production and Nora Awolowo of Rixel Studios – on achieving the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a film screening.

The record was achieved with the screening of Black Market in Lagos on September 26, 2026.

The President, in another release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the filmmakers for their creativity, enterprise and ambition, describing their achievement as further evidence of the extraordinary talent driving Nigeria’s creative industry.

Tinubu said Nigeria’s creative economy is building businesses, creating jobs and opening new markets for Nigerian talent, while film, music, fashion and art carry the country’s stories and culture to audiences worldwide.

According to him, the achievement of Black Market shows what is possible when Nigerian creativity is matched with enterprise and scale.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating more opportunities for young Nigerians to build livelihoods and globally competitive businesses from their talent.

The President commended everyone involved in Black Market and wishes the team greater success.