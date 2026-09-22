Quadri Aruna Leads Amiens STT in French Pro B League Opener

Kunle Adewale

The historic city of Amiens in northern France, will witness a new chapter in Nigerian history as Quadri Aruna begins his journey in the French Pro B league, leading Amiens STT against Lille Metropole TT at the Albéric-Labaume Gymnasium.

Aruna, who joined the three-time French champions in May, views this move as a fresh start — a chance to rebuild his career and guide Amiens back to the top division. He will anchor a squad rich in international experience, including Austria’s Robert Gardos, Portugal’s João Monteiro, South Korea’s Cho Seungmin, and France’s Denis Dorcescu, now entering his fourth season with the club. Monteiro brings the pedigree of a three-time European champion, while Gardos adds veteran resilience to the lineup.

Ranked 80th in the world, Aruna remains the team’s highest-rated player. Once celebrated as the first African to break into the world’s top 10, he now seeks to regain consistency and climb back up the rankings. “This transfer is about rebuilding form and pushing Amiens toward promotion,” he explained, underscoring his determination to return to the heights of global competition.

The challenge ahead is formidable. Lille’s roster boasts Croatian star Andrej Gacina (world No. 50), alongside Ukraine’s Yaroslav Zhmudenko, Iran’s Amir Hodaei, Romania’s Rares Sipos, Madagascar’s Fabio Rakotoarimanana, France’s Romain Brard, and Hungary’s Marton Szita – a lineup brimming with depth and international pedigree.

With most Pro B teams eyeing promotion to the lucrative Pro A, all eyes in France will be on Aruna, whose exploits in the top division over the past three seasons earned him widespread respect.

Elsewhere, Aruna’s compatriots are also set for action. Olajide Omotayo, the 2019 Africa Games champion, has teamed up with rising star Taiwo Mati at Le Havre ATT, who will host Boulogne Billancourt AC in their opener. Legendary Segun Toriola, serving as player-coach at Nantes, will lead his side alongside Egyptian talent Youssef Abdelaziz

and Greek veteran Panagiotis Gionis as they face Frejus AMSL.

African representation in the French Pro B league continues to grow, with Benin Republic’s Salifou Abdel-Kader (Compiegnois TT) and Algeria’s trio – Stephane Ouaiche (Caen TTC), Mehdi Bouloussa (Courbevoie STT), and Maheidine Bella (Proville ASL) – all set to compete.

For Aruna, however, the spotlight is brighter than ever. His debut with Amiens is not just a league opener – it is the beginning of a redemption story, one that could redefine his career and inspire a new generation of African table tennis stars.