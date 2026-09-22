Nigeria Debuts at World Schools Games Golf Championships in Scotland

Five promising young Nigerian golfers proudly represented the country and their schools at the World Schools Games Golf Championships held in St Andrews, Scotland, between September 14 and 16, 2026, competing alongside young golfers from other countries.

The Nigerian team comprised of Mayomile Orungbeja (St. Gregory’s College); Tiaraoluwa Ahmadu (St. Saviour’s School, Ikoyi); Fireyimi Aina (Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi); Toluwalashe Balogun (Lagoon Schools, Lekki); and Melvin Strasser of Meadow Hall School, Lekki.

The championship provided the young golfers with the invaluable opportunity to gain international competition experience, test their skills against their peers from different countries as they represent Nigeria and their schools on an international stage.

The Nigerian contingent recorded notable results across the Junior Boys and Junior Girls’ categories. Balogun finished as Runner-up in the Junior Girls Category, while Tiaraoluwa Ahmadu secured a Top 5 finish in the Junior Girls’ Category. Mayomile Orungbeja also finished within the Top 10 in the Junior Boys Category.

The performances demonstrate the depth of emerging talent within Nigerian junior golf and the potential of young Nigerian golfers to compete on international platforms when given access to structured training, quality competition and international exposure.

Speaking on the team’s participation at the events, Team Coordinator, Oluseyi Badmos of 2AT Limited and described the championship as an important platform for exposing young Nigerian golfers to international competition and broadening their experience and development.

“International exposure is an important part of developing young athletes. Opportunities such as this allow our children to compete, learn, build confidence and understand what it takes to perform at a higher level,” Mr. Badmos said.

He explained that the participation closely aligned with the objectives of “Let’s Play Golf in Schools,” a grassroots initiative of 2AT Limited designed to introduce golf to schoolchildren and create a pathway from the school playground to structured training and competitive golf.

Mr. Badmos also acknowledged the Lagos State Government, through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), for providing 2AT Limited with the opportunity to introduce golf to primary school children across Lagos State.

According to him, sustained collaboration among government, schools, parents, golf organisations and other stakeholders will be essential to expanding access to golf and creating more opportunities for talented young Nigerians to progress from grassroots participation to national and international competition.

The participation of the five golfers in the World Schools Games Golf Championship represents an important step in the development of junior golf in Nigeria and highlights what is possible when young athletes are given access to training, competition and international exposure.

All the five junior golfers were congratulated by 2AT (To-A-Tee) Limited while also extending its sincere appreciation to their parents, schools, coaches and supporters, as well as the Lagos State Government and SUBEB, for their commitment, encouragement and continued support towards the development of junior golf in Lagos State and Nigeria.