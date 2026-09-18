Tinubu Orders Probe Into Deaths Of Suspected Illegal Miners Detained By NSCDC In Niger

* Says govt’ll not tolerate mass deaths caused by official negligence



* Vows that no culpable official will go unpunished



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday ordered a full and transparent investigation into the deaths of suspected illegal miners detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following enforcement operations around Lt. Gen. Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Estate in Minna, Niger State.

The president, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, directed the relevant authorities to ensure that the investigation is comprehensive, transparent and unhindered, covering the circumstances of the arrests, the condition of the detainees when they were taken into custody, the conditions under which they were detained, the number of persons held in the facility, the medical attention provided and the events leading to their deaths.

“The suspension of officers is only an administrative step and must not substitute for a proper determination of criminal responsibility where the evidence warrants prosecution”, he said.

Tinubu directed the Ministry of Interior and the NSCDC leadership to cooperate fully with all relevant investigative authorities and ensure that no officer interferes with the process or attempts to frustrate the establishment of the truth.

The president stressed the importance of the life of every Nigerian and that no citizen should lose his life while in government custody as a result of negligence, abuse, inhumane treatment or dereliction of duty.

Tinubu expressed deep concern over the reported deaths, describing the development as a grave matter that requires urgent investigation and accountability.

According to him, “While the Federal Government would continue to combat illegal mining and other criminal activities across the country, enforcement operations must be conducted strictly within the law and with full respect for the dignity and fundamental rights of every person in custody.

“The fact that these individuals were suspected of illegal mining does not in any way remove their right to life, dignity and humane treatment while in government custody. Government will not tolerate mass deaths arising from official negligence, dereliction of duty or failure by public officials to protect the lives placed under their care.

“Where the investigation establishes that any official, through action, abuse or negligence, contributed to these deaths, such an officer must be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. There must be accountability.”

The president extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He also appealed for calm among the families and communities affected by the tragedy, assuring them that the Federal Government would pursue the truth and take appropriate action based on credible evidence.

“We must never allow the pursuit of one form of illegality to create another. The government must enforce the law firmly, but it must also obey the law. The sanctity of human life is non-negotiable,” Tinubu said.