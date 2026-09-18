NACCIMA Hails Mbah on Security, Seeks Partnership to Drive $30bn Economy

The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Engr. Jani Ibrahim, has commended Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for his administration’s efforts in tackling insecurity and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Ibrahim made the commendation on Friday when he led a delegation of NACCIMA on a courtesy visit to Governor Mbah at the Government House, Enugu.

He said security remained the foundation for economic growth, noting that NACCIMA’s STEAMS agenda—Security, Technology, Education, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Solid Minerals—placed security at the forefront.

“We want to congratulate you because security is the number one item. Without security, there is nothing else we can do,” Ibrahim said.

He said NACCIMA was ready to support Mbah’s vision of growing Enugu State’s economy from its estimated $4.4 billion as of 2023 to $30 billion by 2031, while seeking greater collaboration between government and the organised private sector.

The NACCIMA president proposed joint trade fairs and investment summits, improved land-allocation processes, public-private partnerships for industrial parks and stronger collaboration among the state government and chambers of commerce.

He also disclosed that NACCIMA was working with partners in Frankfurt, Germany, to facilitate affordable capital for industrialists and manufacturers, with financing of up to $10 million for seven-and-a-half years at single-digit interest rates.

Ibrahim further expressed interest in promoting Nsukka yellow pepper as an export commodity and establishing the proposed Renewed Hope NACCIMA Village in Enugu, saying the state was among six states being considered for the initiative.

He urged the governor to champion the project, which he said would promote rural enterprises and help reduce rural-urban migration.

Responding, Governor Mbah said his administration regarded NACCIMA as “the voice of the Nigerian business community,” stressing that the government’s economic strategy was anchored on private capital, with government providing an enabling environment and de-risking investments where necessary.

Mbah said his administration had remained committed to its campaign promise of growing the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within four to eight years.

He said the government’s interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, transportation and security were designed to support economic expansion while improving the quality of life of residents.

On security, the governor said his administration tackled insecurity “frontally” and ended the sit-at-home order within three months of assuming office.

He said the state had established a Safe City Surveillance System, which includes Command and Control Centre, alongside a Distress Response Squad equipped with vehicles fitted with AI-enabled surveillance cameras.

According to him, the improved security environment has helped attract private capital into the state, citing investments and partnerships involving United Palm Products, Sunrise Flour Mill, Nigergas Limited, Hotel Presidential and Landmark Nike Lake Resort.

Mbah also highlighted the government’s efforts to attract investment in manufacturing, including the Enugu Haier Factory, and a tractor assembly plant, saying government had provided guarantees and purchase commitments to de-risk the investments and encourage local production.

On tourism and connectivity, the governor said the state was targeting three million visitors, annually, and had launched Enugu Air while working with the Federal Government and private sector to operationalise the international wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

He also listed the ongoing tourism projects, including a 400-metre zip line, cable car infrastructure, the Cross of Hope at Awhum, the ancient iron-smelting site at Lejja and the Nsude pyramids.

Mbah said the administration was simultaneously investing in education and healthcare, including over 7,000 classrooms through its Smart Schools initiative .

He said the Enugu International Hospital was aimed at positioning Enugu to capture a share of the medical tourism market.

The governor said the various interventions were intended to create the conditions for sustained private-sector investment and move Enugu towards its long-term economic and human-development goals.