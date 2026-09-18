Babangida Condemns Death Of 37 Suspected Illegal Miners in NSCDC Custody, Niger Govt Imposes Curfew Following Rising Tension

NSCDC commandant suspended

Laleye Dipo in Minns

Former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has condemned the death of 37 suspected Illegal Miners in NSCDC custody in Minna Niger State on Thursday.

General Babangida described the incident as not only “tragic” but “deeply disturbing,”

The former military president in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Friday, signed on his behalf by the Tambari Kagara, Alhaji Danladi Umar Abdulhameed, urged all parties concerned in the unfortunate incident “to toe the path of peace in the interest of peaceful coexistence”

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The former military president commended the steps already taken by the Niger state government to douse tension, saying that the postponement of the APC campaign flag off set for Saturday by the government was an indication of its people-oriented policy.

According to General Babangida, “the steps being taken by the authorities are necessary to establish the facts surrounding the deaths and ensure that appropriate action is taken based on the findings.

General Babangida expressed condolences to the parents and families of the deceased, as well as the people and Government of Niger State over the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident.

The Niger state government has in the meantime set up a commission of inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of the illegal Miners. The names of members of the panel have not been disclosed.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago who announced this in Minna also said “the Commandant of the NSCDC in Minna and his team have been suspended to pave way for thorough investigation into the matter”.

Bago disclosed that the panel has started meeting, adding that the “Director General of the NSCDC, who is currently out of the country, has delegated his deputy to represent him.”

He said the state government had already met with the senior NSCDC official..

There was palpable tension in Minna on Friday following the action of youths who set fire on tyres on the highways and obstructed vehicular movements.

As a result, the state government imposed a 24hour curfew on the state capital with immediate effect.

Despite the curfew the youths still attacked security operatives or their vehicles resulting in police and soldiers patrolling the town.

So far, no life has been lost as a result of the disturbance.