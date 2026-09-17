Breaking: 33 Suspected Illegal Miners Die in NSCDC Custody in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than 33 illegal Miners are reported to have died in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp custody in Minna, Niger state.

The deceased were reported to have died on Wednesday night and their remains were deposited at the Minna General Hospital Mortuary.

ThISDAY learnt from a very reliable source that the illegal miners died as a result of an outbreak of diptheria disease.

According to findings, 6 other illegal Miners arrested were brought into the hospital on Thursday for treatment for attack of diptheria.

Public Relations Officer of the Corp Mr Mohammed Rabiu when contacted said he was not in Minna but that the Corps would soon issue a statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, people have started trooping to the Minna General Hospital to see the corpses.

Details later…