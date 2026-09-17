Tinubu, Amosun, Sanwo-Olu, Musawa, Others Mourn Veteran Actor, Olu Jacobs

• President describes his demise as a great loss to the nation

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Vanessa Obioha in Lagos





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, joined other Nigerians to mourn the passing of veteran Nollywood actor and film executive, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, who passed away at the age of 84.

Olu Jacobs brought grace and finesse to the Nigerian film industry, combing local and international experiences to shape a career that spanned decades.

After his training at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, Olu Jacobs built a career in British television before returning home to Nigeria, where he became a major force in the film industry.

He won major industry honours and awards for his pioneering roles and was also conferred with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Tinubu, in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the late Olu Jacobs as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished actors and a towering figure whose remarkable career spanned theatre, television, and film globally.

Tinubu acknowledged his contributions to the development and professionalisation of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, stating that the late Jacobs inspired generations of actors and filmmakers through his exceptional talent, discipline, and dedication to his craft.

The president also praised the late actor’s remarkable ability to bring depth, dignity, and authenticity to the characters he portrayed, earning him admiration in Nigeria and beyond.

Tinubu said, “He was a giant of the Nigerian creative industry. His passing is a great loss to Nigeria, the African film industry and the global community of lovers of the performing arts. His remarkable body of work will continue to speak to generations yet unborn.

“The nation recognises the enormous contributions of Nigeria’s creative practitioners to the country’s cultural identity, global image and economic development. Olu Jacobs played a big role in creating this identity.”

The president, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Jacobs family, particularly his wife, veteran actress Chief Joke Silva, their children, relatives, colleagues in the Nigerian film industry, and the entire creative community over the loss of the celebrated thespian.

Amosun: It’s a Great Loss to Africa

Former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, expressed his condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and admirers of Olu Jacobs.

Amosun described the passing of the late thespian as a great loss to the Nigeria and African entertainment industry.

He stated, “Olu Jacobs will be remembered for his significant contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s film and entertainment industry, which earned him numerous honours and recognitions.

“This includes the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007, the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2013, and the MAA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

“He also received the prestigious national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in recognition of his contributions to the country’s film industry and entertainment arts.

“The late veteran actor wrote his name in the sand of time through his exceptional talent, versatility, distinctive voice, mastery of his craft and enduring influence on actors, practitioners, and audiences of Nigerian theatre and cinema.

“He will be greatly missed for bringing honour and distinction to Ogun State and his ancestral home – Egbaland.”

Amosun urged the family, particularly his widow, Mrs. Joke Silva, their children, members of the Nigerian theatre and film industry, and all admirers of Olu Jacobs to find solace in his remarkable accomplishments and the enduring legacy he left behind.

Sanwo-Olu: Creative Industry Lost Big

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the passing of legendary Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs as a great loss to the creative industry and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the legacy of Olu Jacobs would live on through his works and the memories he created.

The governor said Olu Jacobs’ contributions to the creative industry would remain evergreen, adding that the late actor’s talent, grace, and creativity were unmatched.

He stated that the veteran actor used the theatrical medium to entertain, inspire, and positively influence society.

Sanwo-Olu extended his heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Joke Silva, widow of Olu Jacobs, the deceased’s family, friends, and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry on the passing of the thespian.

He stated, “Without any iota of doubt, Olu Jacobs is one of the respected fathers of Nollywood. He was a legendary actor and filmmaker who featured in several British and Nigerian television series and movies.

“He shaped the Nigerian theatre, television, and film industry for over five decades. His extraordinary life and the lasting impact he made with his artistry have solidified his legacy. The vibrant spirit he embodied and the joy he shared through his craft will always remain in our hearts.

“Olu Jacobs will be sorely missed by family, friends, fans, associates, and countless admirers of his talent and contributions to Nigerian entertainment.”

Musawa: It’s a Monumental Loss

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, mourned the passing of Olu Jacobs, describing it as a monumental loss to the nation and the entire creative industry.

Musawa stated, “Olu Jacobs was not just an actor, he was a national institution. He was one of the most important pillars of Nigeria’s entertainment industry and one of Africa’s greatest actors. For over five decades, his voice, his presence and his craft gave life to our stories and gave dignity to our industry.

“Through the Lufodo Academy which has trained hundreds of actors, directors and filmmakers who are now leading Nollywood, and the countless lives he touched, his legacy will continue to live on stage, on screen and in the hearts of millions of Nigerians. Nigeria has lost a Lion, but his light will never fade.”

The minister, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the entire creative community, also extended heartfelt condolences to Dame Joke Silva, his children, and other family members.

More Tributes Pour in for Olu Jacobs

Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), in its tribute, described Jacobs as a colossus.

“The Lion of Lufodo, as he was fondly called, bestrode the earth like a colossus, leaving a trail of legacies that will continue to reverberate in the Nigerian creative ecosystem and beyond,” CORA stated.

It added, “His was indeed a life distinguished by extraordinary feats. Only a man with exceptional qualities and carriage could embody such multiple endowments and still possesses the level of humility that Mr. Jacobs radiated in his relationships with colleagues, associates, and younger members of his callings.”

Jacobs was also a member of the Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), which, in its tribute, described him as one of the most recognisable and respected figures in the Nigerian creative industry.

AVRS stated, “An actor of international repute and a true giant of the stage and screen,” it stated, acknowledging that Jacobs lived a life worthy of celebration and emulation.

“For generations of actors, Olu Jacobs was more than a performer; he was a standard. His commanding presence, distinctive voice, discipline and mastery of character made him a reference point for younger actors seeking to understand the depth and dignity of the acting profession.”

The body also praised Joke Silva, who founded the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts alongside her husband, for her devotion, loving care, and strength, particularly through his long period of sickness.

Silva had disclosed in 2021 that her husband was diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies.

“She stood beside him with remarkable dignity and demonstrated the profound meaning of partnership, family and commitment,” AVRS said.

Jacobs is survived by his wife and children.

Born Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs on July 11, 1942, the late Jacobs was a prominent figure in the Nigerian film and theatre industry. He began his acting career in British television series and international films before returning to Nigeria. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, England, and also performed in Britain.

One of his notable roles after returning to Nigeria was in the television series, “The Third Eye,” where he played a detective. Other notable films included “Oloibiri,” “My Kingdom,” and “Covert Operation.”

Jacobs went on to star in numerous Nollywood films and received several accolades for his acting, including the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievement in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. He was also conferred with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

He was admired for his distinctive voice and commanding presence on stage, in films, and on television. His command of the English language was equally admired by younger generations, with many describing him as a godfather of Nollywood.