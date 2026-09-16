Breaking: Nollywood Icon Olu Jacobs Dies at 84

Vanessa Obioha

One of Nollywood’s most iconic actors, Olu Jacobs, has passed away at 84. His son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced his death on Instagram this morning.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo.”

Born Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs on July 11, 1942, the late Jacobs was a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry. He began his acting career in British television series and international films before returning to Nigeria. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, England, and also performed in theatre in Britain.

One of his notable roles after returning to Nigeria was in the television series The Third Eye, where he played a detective.

Jacobs went on to star in numerous Nollywood films and received several accolades for his acting, including the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievement in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

He was admired for his distinctive voice and commanding presence on stage, in films and on television. He was married to fellow Nollywood actress Joke Silva, and together they founded the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

In the later years of his life, Jacobs lived with Lewy body dementia, according to his wife in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

He is survived by his wife and children.