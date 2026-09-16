HURIWA Tasks  Kaduna Govt to Rehabilitate Displaced Communities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the Kaduna State Government to move beyond the recovery of more than 500,000 hectares of farmland from bandits by ensuring the safe return and rehabilitation of residents displaced by insecurity.

The group said the return of the vast agricultural land could mark a turning point for thousands of rural residents whose livelihoods had been disrupted by banditry.

HURIWA, in a statement yesterday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, commended Governor Uba Sani and security agencies for creating conditions that had allowed farmers to regain access to their farmlands.

It, however, said the recovery of the territory should be followed by measures that would guarantee the permanent safety and economic recovery of affected communities.

The association noted that the significance of the development extended beyond the security implications, as the return of farmland could boost agricultural production, restore household incomes and strengthen food security across the state.

It said prolonged insecurity had forced many residents away from their homes and ancestral lands, leaving communities economically weakened and families separated.

“When armed groups occupy rural communities and prevent legitimate residents from accessing their homes, farms, and ancestral lands, the consequences go far beyond physical displacement,” HURIWA pointed out.

The group noted that the occupation of rural communities had also affected food production, children’s education and the ability of families to sustain themselves.

HURIWA, therefore, called on Sani to initiate a comprehensive “recover, restore and rebuild” programme to ensure that the latest security gains translated into tangible improvements in the lives of displaced residents.

Under the proposed programme, the association said the government should identify displaced landowners, verify ownership claims, and establish mechanisms for their safe and dignified return.

It also urged the state government to ensure that communities emerging from bandits control are provided with the infrastructure required to support sustainable resettlement, including roads, schools, healthcare facilities, water and electricity.

“Reclaiming territory without rebuilding the social and economic infrastructure of affected communities could leave residents vulnerable to renewed displacement,” it advised.

Beyond physical infrastructure, HURIWA said returning farmers would require targeted economic assistance to recover from years of lost production.

It called for the provision of agricultural inputs, affordable credit, farming equipment and extension services to farmers whose productive years had been disrupted by insecurity.

The association further urged the government to strengthen community based early warning systems and give local stakeholders a greater role in preventing a return to violence.

It specifically advocated the involvement of traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, women’s groups, farmers’ associations, and displaced persons in peacebuilding initiatives.

“Lasting peace cannot be achieved through military operations alone. It requires sustained dialogue, justice, reconciliation, community trust, economic recovery, and a credible system for resolving disputes before they become violent,” HURIWA argued.

The group also charged security agencies to track down those responsible for attacks, arrest them, and ensure their prosecution in accordance with the law.

HURIWA appealed to the federal government to complement the efforts of state authorities by providing adequate intelligence, equipment, and personnel needed to prevent bandits and terrorists from regrouping.

While describing the farmland recovery as “an important beginning,” the association said the real test would be whether displaced residents could reclaim their homes and livelihoods without fear.

According to HURIWA, the success of the intervention should ultimately be measured by the ability of residents to return home, cultivate their farms, educate their children, and operate their businesses in a secure environment.

The association consequently urged Sani to sustain the current security momentum until the recovered communities were fully secured and residents were able to rebuild their lives with dignity.