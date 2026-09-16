Group Tackles Rainbow Coalition, Says Ogoni Won’t Be Intimidated

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Dr. Gabriel Pidomson Diaspora Support Group has condemned recent comments attributed to Chibuike Ikenga, spokesperson for the Rainbow Coalition, describing the remarks against the Rivers State political figure as defamatory and an attempt to intimidate the Ogoni people ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Cornelius Dumerene, and Director of Communications, Ledum Nordee, the group rejected Ikenga’s alleged description of Pidomson, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a “guru in violence” and “featherweight,” insisting that such comments were designed to create a negative narrative around the Ogoni people.

“Our attention has been drawn to the derogatory remarks made by Mr. Chibuike Ikenga on Channels TV, representing the self-serving Rainbow Coalition,” the group said.

It added: “By labeling Dr. Pidomson a true son of Rivers State whose focus is entirely on the welfare of the everyday Rivers person as a ‘guru in violence,’ they have resorted to outright defamation.”

The group also took exception to Ikenga’s reported suggestion that other prominent Ogoni politicians, including Deeyaa, Kobani and Deekor, were qualified to govern Rivers State but that “their time has not come yet.”

It queried who had the authority to determine when the political aspirations of the Ogoni people should be realised.

“The Ogoni people will no longer allow outside political gods to dictate the clock of our destiny,” the statement declared.

The group further alleged that the rainbow coalition was an attempt by the political allies of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to influence the succession battle.

The group also criticised Wike’s relationship with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, alleging that after supporting Fubara’s emergence as governor, the former governor subsequently sought to limit his political future following their disagreement.

It alleged that the current political maneuvering was aimed at imposing a preferred successor on Rivers State.

However, the group insisted that Ogoni voters would resist what it described as political imposition.

“We are completely aware of these plots to force an aggressively imposed, handpicked candidate on Rivers State through manipulation and threats,” it said.

“Dr. Gabriel Pidomson stands as a champion for all Rivers people, not just the elite. The Ogoni people will not be cowed, nor will we be politically colonized by Wike or his agents.”

The group urged security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other democratic stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and peaceful electoral process in Rivers State.

“No outsider will dictate to the Ogonis who is qualified to govern Rivers State. We own our narrative. The Ogoni people are peaceful, but we are not cowards”, the statement said.