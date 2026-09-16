  • Wednesday, 16th September, 2026

Delta Assembly Passes 13th-month Salary Bill for Workers

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

An executive bill for payment of a 13th-month salary for workers in Delta State was yesterday passed by the state legislature.

The bill, initiated by the Oborevwori administration seeks statutory backing for the annual payment of an additional month’s salary to public servants in Delta State.

The passage of the bill followed its third reading during the plenary presided ovexr by the Speaker, Hon Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

On Tuesday, the Assembly had put on hold the relevant standing orders to allow for the accelerated passage of the executive bill following the endorsement of a motion by the House Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, and subsequently adopted.

In his post-passage remarks, the Speaker, Hon.  Guwor, thanked the members for their “bold step towards strengthening workers’ welfare in Delta State.”

Guwor said: “This honourable Assembly has once again demonstrated that the primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of the people.

“The passage of the bill further affirmed the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a welfare-oriented and worker-friendly government. The payment of the 13th-month salary to public servants in Delta State has come to stay.”

He expressed confidence that “the policy will boost workers’ morale, increase productivity and improve service delivery,”  and commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the welfare policy initiative, describing it as “a significant gesture in recognition of the contributions of public servants to the development of the state”.

Earlier, while presenting the report of the Chairman, House Committee on Establishment, Ethics and Privileges, Hon Edafe Emakpo, explained that the proposed law was designed to establish a legal framework for the policy while improving the welfare and productivity of workers across the state.

He expressed optimism that “institutionalising the payment would provide public servants with greater assurance and certainty, while contributing to improved morale, productivity and overall wellbeing.”

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