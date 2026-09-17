National Assembly Transmits Constitution Amendment Bill to 36 State Assemblies

• Lawmakers seek states’ resolutions in 30 days

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The National Assembly has transmitted the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the 36 states Houses of Assembly for consideration and approval, marking a major step in the ongoing constitution amendment process.

The transmission, effected yesterday, September 16, 2026, by Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, followed a directive from the leadership of the National Assembly. It was carried out pursuant to Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The development formally placed the proposed constitutional alterations before the state legislatures, whose resolutions were constitutionally required before the National Assembly could proceed with the amendment process.

Under Section 9 of the constitution, a bill seeking to alter the provisions of the constitution could not be passed by either chamber of the National Assembly unless approved by resolutions of not less than two-thirds of the Houses of Assembly of the 36 states.

In the transmission letters to the state legislatures, the clerk requested them to subject the bill to the requisite legislative consideration in accordance with their respective procedures and communicate their resolutions to the National Assembly after concluding deliberations.

Ogunlana, in a statement, stressed that although the constitution did not prescribe a specific period within which state Houses of Assembly must communicate their resolutions on constitutional alteration bills, the National Assembly expected the process to be concluded in an orderly and timely manner.

He said the state legislatures were expected to consider the bill and transmit their resolutions to the National Assembly within 30 days of receipt.

The clerk made it clear that the 30-day period should not be misconstrued as a constitutional deadline, but should rather be seen as an administrative timeframe intended to facilitate coordination and the timely completion of the process.

“It is noted that the Constitution does not prescribe a specific period within which the State Houses of Assembly are required to communicate their resolutions on a constitutional alteration Bill,” Ogunlana stated.

He added, “Nevertheless, in the interest of an orderly, coordinated and timely conclusion of the constitutional alteration process, the State Houses of Assembly are expected to consider the Bill and communicate their respective resolutions to the National Assembly within 30 days of receipt.

“For clarity, the 30-day period is an expected administrative timeframe and does not constitute a constitutional deadline.”

The transmission consequently shifted the next phase of the constitutional alteration exercise to the state legislatures, which now have the responsibility of independently considering the proposed amendments and deciding whether to approve or reject them in accordance with their constitutional and legislative procedures.

The National Assembly also assured the state Houses of Assembly that their constitutional independence would be respected throughout the process.

The clerk said the transmission was not intended to dictate the outcome of the consideration by the state legislatures, but to facilitate the orderly discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

“The National Assembly recognises the constitutional responsibility vested in the State Houses of Assembly and respects their independence in the consideration of the Bill,” he said.

The National Assembly further pledged to conduct the entire constitutional alteration exercise within the framework of the constitution and established legislative procedures.

Ogunlana stated, “The National Assembly remains committed to ensuring that the constitutional alteration process is conducted in strict compliance with the Constitution and in accordance with the principles of due process, institutional cooperation and respect for the legislative responsibilities of all tiers of the legislature.”

The constitution amendment process requires cooperation between the federal and state legislatures, with Section 9 prescribing the required threshold for alterations to the constitution.

The transmission of the Sixth Alteration Bill represented the latest formal stage in the process following its consideration by the National Assembly.

Once the state Houses of Assembly complete their consideration, their resolutions are expected to be returned to the National Assembly for further action in accordance with the constitutional provisions governing alterations to the Constitution.

The clerk explained that the federal legislature would await the resolutions of the state legislatures before determining the subsequent steps.

He stated, “Upon receipt of the resolutions of the State Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly will proceed with the necessary steps in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.”

The latest development comes against the backdrop of continuing efforts by the National Assembly to review aspects of Nigeria’s constitutional framework and strengthen the legal and institutional foundations of governance.

By transmitting the bill to all 36 state legislatures, the National Assembly has now formally activated the constitutionally required state-level component of the alteration process.

The outcome of the deliberations in the state Houses of Assembly will determine whether the proposed amendments would proceed with the next stage.