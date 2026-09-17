IPCR Urges Nigerians to Invest in Peace Ahead of 2027 Elections

•Ochogwu seeks stronger social cohesion, early warning systems, inclusive governance

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has called for urgent and sustained investment in peacebuilding, warning that Nigeria’s democratic stability and development prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections depend on the ability of stakeholders to address conflict before it escalates.

The Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a world media briefing to herald the 2026 International Day of Peace, stressing that peace must be treated as a national infrastructure requiring deliberate funding, institutional commitment and collective action.

The 2026 commemoration, marked annually on September 21 in accordance with a United Nations General Assembly resolution, is themed, “Investing in Peace for Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day.”

Ochogwu said the theme represented a shift from viewing peace merely as the absence of war to recognising it as a continuous investment essential to national survival.

He noted that Nigeria’s interconnected security, social and economic challenges—including violent extremism, farmer-herder conflicts, banditry, youth restiveness, communal tensions, climate-induced competition for resources, misinformation and the strain associated with economic reforms—made the need for stronger peacebuilding mechanisms particularly urgent.

“Without peace, we cannot have food security. Without peace, we cannot have quality education, healthcare, or attract investment,” he stated.

According to him, the absence of peace undermines the foundations of development by disrupting livelihoods, weakening public institutions, discouraging investment and limiting citizens’ access to essential services.

He therefore urged governments, security agencies, the private sector, traditional and religious institutions, civil society organisations and the media to strengthen investments in early warning and early response systems, dialogue platforms, community mediation centres, youth engagement hubs, traditional institutions and psychosocial support.

Such mechanisms, he said, should receive the same level of attention and investment as physical infrastructure such as roads and electricity.

“Every naira, every hour, every platform invested in dialogue is an investment in Nigeria’s survival,” he declared.

The IPCR boss maintained that peacebuilding should not be left to government alone, urging the Federal and state governments to prioritise it in budgetary allocations and policy formulation.

He also called on the National Assembly to strengthen legislation supporting social cohesion and conflict-sensitive governance, while appealing to security agencies to deepen non-kinetic and community-centred approaches to conflict management.

Ochogwu acknowledged the sacrifices of security personnel but stressed the importance of complementing security operations with dialogue, mediation and other measures that address the underlying causes of conflict.

He urged private sector operators to regard peace as a business imperative, noting that businesses could not thrive in environments characterised by instability and violence.

Traditional and religious leaders, he said, must continue to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence, while civil society organisations, women’s groups and youth organisations should remain advocates for non-violence, inclusion and social cohesion.

Addressing the media, Ochogwu called for greater investment in peace journalism to counter hate speech, misinformation and divisive narratives, particularly as the country approaches another general election cycle.

He said the media had a responsibility to promote informed public discourse and avoid narratives capable of deepening existing social divisions.

The Director-General also identified several policy directions of the present administration which, according to the Institute, could contribute to peace by addressing structural drivers of conflict and social instability.

He cited the Students Loan Scheme, support programmes for micro, small and medium enterprises, the new minimum wage regime and social investment initiatives as measures capable of reducing unemployment, inequality and economic frustration.

He also highlighted local government autonomy and grassroots governance, arguing that stronger governance at the local level could bring government closer to citizens and reduce grievances that may fuel conflict.

Ochogwu further pointed to the establishment of the Ministry of Youth Development and investments in the digital economy and skills acquisition through agencies such as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to him, such initiatives could provide alternative pathways for young people away from crime and extremism, particularly when combined with inclusive policymaking that is gender-responsive, youth-sensitive and disability-inclusive.

He stressed that sustainable peace could not be achieved if sections of society were excluded from national development efforts, describing outreach to the six geopolitical zones, women, youths and persons with disabilities as important investments in national cohesion.

On the Institute’s own activities, Ochogwu said the IPCR was being repositioned under its 2024–2028 strategic framework, built around three pillars: knowledge, people and partnerships.

Under the knowledge pillar, he said the Institute would scale up evidence-based research, early warning analysis and the publication of its Contemporary World Nigeria policy series to support informed government decision-making.

The people pillar, he added, would focus on investing in the next generation through initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Agenda for Young Peacebuilders, youth engagement on China-Nigeria relations, capacity building for early warning and early response, peace clubs in schools and collaboration with stakeholders to mainstream peace education.

He said the Institute was also working towards building a national peace infrastructure by strengthening its zonal offices and community resilience networks.

Ochogwu disclosed that the IPCR was coordinating the National Conflict Early Warning and Early Response Platform (NCEWER), which connects state-level platforms to improve conflict monitoring and response.

He stressed that partnerships remained essential to the Institute’s objectives, noting that the IPCR could not accomplish the task independently.

The Institute’s activities for the 2026 International Day of Peace include religious prayers, a peace walk, a national peace lecture, humanitarian outreach and a novelty football match.

The commemorative programme began on Wednesday with the world press briefing and the flag-off of the Peace Day media campaign, “Every Day is Peace Day.”

A commemorative peace prayer is scheduled for September 18 at the National Mosque in Abuja and nationwide, while another will hold on September 20 at the National Christian Centre and across the country.

The main commemoration on September 21 will feature a peace walk and a national peace lecture titled, “Renewed Hope Agenda: Investing in Peace for Democratic Stability—Pathways to Justice and Inclusion Ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 General Elections,” at the IPCR Conference Hall.

A humanitarian outreach programme, “Investing in Peace by Visiting IDP Camp,” will take place in Abuja on September 22, while the grand finale, featuring a novelty football match between the IPCR team and the National Great Green Wall Agency team, is scheduled for September 25 at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

Ochogwu expressed appreciation to organisations supporting the commemoration and the Institute’s broader peacebuilding initiatives, including the Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) Programme, funded by the UK Government; the United Nations System in Nigeria; the Nigerian Communications Commission; the Ufuk Dialogue Foundation; ministries, departments and agencies; civil society organisations; and development partners.

He described the collaboration as evidence that peacebuilding was a collective enterprise requiring sustained cooperation among public institutions, private organisations and civil society.

The IPCR Director-General called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to make individual and collective investments in peace, urging citizens to make peace a way of life rather than an activity observed only during commemorative events.

“Speak peace. Share peace. Fund peace. Teach peace,” he urged.