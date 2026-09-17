Plateau Govt Applauds Army Chief over New Units to Protect Vulnerable Villages

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The government and people of Plateau State have applauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for establishing additional Nigerian Army formations and units in vulnerable areas of the state, describing the initiative as a timely intervention that would strengthen security, reassure communities and consolidate the prevailing peace on the Plateau.

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Ngo Josephine Chundung Piyo, conveyed the state government’s appreciation during a courtesy visit to the COAS in Jos.

She particularly commended the establishment of the 24 Armour Brigade in Langtang, along with its component units in Mangu, Wase and Shendam, noting that their strategic locations would enhance security coverage and improve the capacity of troops to respond swiftly to threats in vulnerable communities.

The deputy governor said the establishment of the new formations and units further demonstrated the commitment of the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Shaibu, to bringing security closer to the people and denying criminal elements the freedom to operate.

She expressed optimism that the increased military presence would boost public confidence, strengthen early responses to security threats and contribute significantly to sustaining peace across the state.

While appreciating the intervention, the deputy governor called for the deployment of additional personnel and equipment to fully operationalise the newly established units and further strengthen security across the state.

She also assured the COAS of the Plateau State Government’s readiness to provide accommodation and other necessary support to facilitate the deployment and effective functioning of the troops.

Responding, the COAS disclosed that additional troops, including another battalion, would be deployed to Plateau State to reinforce existing formations and enhance the Army’s capacity to address current and emerging security challenges.

He added that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, had approved the recruitment of an additional 20,000 personnel to strengthen newly established formations and units and enhance the Nigerian Army’s operational capacity nationwide.

Shaibu stressed that the expansion of the Army’s presence in Plateau State was aimed at improving operational reach, enhancing responsiveness and providing greater security to vulnerable communities.

According to a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS also called on relevant stakeholders and the private sector to complement federal government efforts by supporting initiatives that would enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of security operations.

The COAS further emphasised that lasting peace required the collective commitment of government, security agencies, traditional and community leaders, as well as citizens.

He, therefore, urged the people of Plateau State to continue supporting troops by providing credible information and embracing dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.