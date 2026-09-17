IGP Disu Pledges Tougher Security Measures After Fresh Plateau Killings

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening security operations in Plateau State, following a series of attacks across several local government areas.

During a condolence visit to the Plateau State Government in Jos, Disu said the police leadership was deeply concerned about the renewed violence.

He noted that sustainable peace could only be achieved through continuous collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

He also disclosed that arrests had already been made in connection with the recent incidents.

The attacks included the ambush of commuters at Dungus Junction in Kuru, Jos South, where nine people were killed, as well as separate assaults in Mangu and Tahoos community in Riyom, which claimed additional lives.

Disu said his engagements with community stakeholders have reinforced confidence in the police, assuring the state that security agencies would intensify coordinated efforts to curb further violence.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Josephine Piyo, who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang, described IGP’s visit as a demonstration of his commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

She appealed for the reactivation and deployment of personnel to the Mobile Police Barracks in Gashish, Barkin-Ladi, which has remained dormant since its establishment.

According to her, full operation of the facility would significantly enhance security across Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos and Mangu.

Earlier, the IGP addressed participants of the Senior Executive Course 48 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, where he delivered a paper titled, “The Orange Economy and Entrepreneurship in Nigeria: The Role of the Nigeria Police.”

He argued that Nigeria’s creative economy spanning music, advertising, digital art, cultural exhibitions and technological innovation could not thrive on talent alone without deliberate national commitment.

He added that Nigeria’s vibrant youth population offered vast potential to drive growth in the sector, provided the right security environment is maintained.