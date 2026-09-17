  • Thursday, 17th September, 2026

IGP Disu Pledges Tougher Security Measures After Fresh Plateau Killings

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening security operations in Plateau State, following a series of attacks across several local government areas.

During a condolence visit to the Plateau State Government in Jos, Disu said the police leadership was deeply concerned about the renewed violence.

He noted that sustainable peace could only be achieved through continuous collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

He also disclosed that arrests had already been made in connection with the recent incidents.

The attacks included the ambush of commuters at Dungus Junction in Kuru, Jos South, where nine people were killed, as well as separate assaults in Mangu and Tahoos community in Riyom, which claimed additional lives.

Disu said his engagements with community stakeholders have reinforced confidence in the police, assuring the state that security agencies would intensify coordinated efforts to curb further violence.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Josephine Piyo, who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang, described IGP’s visit as a demonstration of his commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

She appealed for the reactivation and deployment of personnel to the Mobile Police Barracks in Gashish, Barkin-Ladi, which has remained dormant since its establishment.

According to her, full operation of the facility would significantly enhance security across Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos and Mangu.

Earlier, the IGP addressed participants of the Senior Executive Course 48 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, where he delivered a paper titled, “The Orange Economy and Entrepreneurship in Nigeria: The Role of the Nigeria Police.”

He argued that Nigeria’s creative economy spanning music, advertising, digital art, cultural exhibitions and technological innovation could not thrive on talent alone without deliberate national commitment.

He added that Nigeria’s vibrant youth population offered vast potential to drive growth in the sector, provided the right security environment is maintained.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.