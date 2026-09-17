IGP Calls for Greater Attention to Mental Health and Wellbeing of Security Personnel

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has called for greater attention to the mental health and overall well-being of men in uniform, emphasising that their psychological well-being was essential to the effective and professional discharge of their duties.

The IGP made the call while delivering a keynote address at the 2026 Men’s Mental Health Conference, organised by the Peace Progress & Unity Global Initiative (PPUGI), with the theme, “Providing Direction and Support 5.0: Breaking the Silence — Mental Health Support for Our Men (Security Personnel).”

Represented by the Force Medical Director, AIG Nkechi Eze, the IGP noted that the mental health needs of security personnel had been neglected for far too long and therefore deserved urgent and sustained attention.

According to him, mentally healthy security personnel were better equipped to serve effectively and contribute to a safer and more secure nation.

He emphasised that mental health was not a sign of weakness, but an essential component of human wellbeing, productivity, responsible leadership, sound decision-making and effective service delivery.

According to a statement by the Force Medical Public Relations/Liaison Officer, Directorate of Force Medical Services, SP Eze Chidiebere, the IGP highlighted the unique psychological demands associated with policing and other security-related duties, noting that officers are routinely exposed to difficult and, at times, traumatic experiences.

“They respond to crime scenes, confront dangerous situations, witness human suffering, interact with victims and distressed families, and make critical decisions under immense pressure,” he said.

The IGP stressed that behind every uniform is a human being with emotions, vulnerabilities and personal challenges that must be acknowledged and appropriately supported.

He called for stronger institutional mechanisms to promote mental health awareness, facilitate early intervention and provide access to professional psychosocial support, as well as foster a culture in which personnel can seek help without fear of stigma or discrimination.