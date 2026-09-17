Passengers Avoiding Closed First Niger Bridge Drown in Boat Mishap

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An unspecified number of persons traveling to Onitsha, Anambra State from Asaba for business have died, following an incident of boat capsizing reported on Tuesday.

THISDAY learnt that the incident happened when the businessmen whose exact number could not immediately be ascertained attempted to use a boat to cross the River Niger, to beat the closed bridge.

Since the closure of the bridge close to two weeks ago for repair works, commuters and passengers have been finding it difficult moving into and out of Onitsha for business.

While some passengers trek through the walkways of the close to two kilometers bridge to access Onitsha from Asaba, others use motorcycles, while those in buses and carrying wares stick to their vehicles, while seeking alternative ways to access the Second Niger Bridge, from where they travel out of Onitsha into Asaba and continue their journey.

Our correspondent however learnt that the most daring passengers now opt for boats to cross the river into Onitsha, which is said to be the cheapest means of transport. Sources said while motorcyclists popularly known as Okada charge N1,000 to ferry passengers through the length of the bridge, boats charge as low as N500, making them a preferred choice, even as other donated boats ferry passengers for free.

Yesterday’s boat mishap was said to have involved passengers moving from Asaba into Onitsha through the river, including a couple who were identified as Mr. and Mrs. Victor.

A gory video of bodies rescued after the incident showed the bodies of the deceased victims as they lay at the river bank, including another victim identified as Ikenna and three others suspected to be minors, aging between 12 and 16 years.

As at the time of filing this report, no recognized authority has confirmed the news, but a resident of Onitsha who spoke to our correspondent said the incident actually happened.