  • Friday, 18th September, 2026

Plateau Group Narrates How Missing Head Led To Latest Mangu Violence

Nigeria | 10 minutes ago

The Mwaghavul Development Association has given its account of the circumstances surrounding the latest violence in Kikyau Village, Plateau State, alleging that trouble erupted after residents searching for the severed head of a slain community member approached a nearby settlement.

The association identified the victim as Geofrey Kato Gumut, who it said was killed and decapitated after armed attackers surrounded Kikyau.

According to a statement by MDA Director of Public Affairs Friday Derwam, youths followed a trail of blood from where Gumut was killed towards a nearby Fulani settlement.

The association said they demanded the return of his missing head so that he could be properly buried but alleged that violence followed.

The MDA’s version of events has not been independently verified.

It accused some social-media accounts of beginning their narration with the subsequent confrontation while omitting Gumut’s killing.

MDA said the incident came amid escalating insecurity in Mangu, alleging that more than 28 Mwaghavul residents had been killed in less than 10 days.

It called for an independent security investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

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