Sentinel-X Field Trials Near Completion as Nigeria Steps Up Fight Against Fall Armyworm

By Raheem Akingbolu

Nigeria’s search for more effective ways to protect maize from Fall Armyworm is entering a critical phase, with field validation of Sentinel-X nearing completion across the country’s major agro-ecological zones.

Prexea Technologies Limited, which is leading the deployment in partnership with technical stakeholders, says the multi-location trials are designed to determine how the technology performs under different Nigerian farming conditions before it is considered for wider commercial adoption.

The company says the validation programme has so far covered trial locations in Kano, Kaduna, Keffi and Kwali, with additional evaluations planned in Bauchi, Kwara and Oyo States.

The exercise comes as Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) continues to pose a major challenge to maize production in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa.

First detected on the continent in 2016, the invasive pest has spread rapidly across agricultural areas, feeding primarily on maize but also attacking numerous other crops. Its ability to reproduce quickly and adapt to different environments has made its management a continuing challenge for farmers and agricultural authorities.

For Nigeria, the stakes are particularly high. The country is one of Africa’s important maize-producing nations, and severe Fall Armyworm infestations can significantly reduce yields. Earlier assessments put the potential annual economic cost to Nigeria’s maize sector at between about US$750 million and US$1.86 billion in the absence of effective control measures.

More recent studies have also reported substantial yield losses under severe infestation, although the scale of damage varies according to factors including pest pressure, weather conditions, crop variety and farm management practices.

Testing the Technology in Real Farm Conditions

It is against this backdrop that Prexea has embarked on a field-based validation programme for Sentinel-X.

The company recently hosted a Green Field Day in Abuja, bringing together farmers, agricultural officials, extension personnel, consultants and development partners to observe field demonstrations and discuss progress with the validation exercise.

Representatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service were also involved in the stakeholder engagement.

The Green Field Day provided an opportunity for participants to examine demonstration plots and hear from farmers and technical personnel involved in the trials.

Mrs. Martha Solomon, General Manager of Prexea Technologies Limited and the project’s lead agronomist, said the company wanted stakeholders to be involved throughout the validation process rather than only after the technology had reached the commercialisation stage.

She said the field demonstrations allowed participants to review observations, engage with farmers and technical experts, and better understand the objectives and methodology of the nationwide programme.

According to Solomon, the approach is intended to ensure that decisions about wider deployment are informed by evidence generated under actual farming conditions.

From Kaduna to Other Agro-Ecological Zones

One of the demonstration sites revisited during the programme was located in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Prexea, observations made before and after treatment indicated differences in crop condition and Fall Armyworm damage. Farmers and extension officers involved in monitoring the site also reported improvements in plant health following deployment of the technology.

Similar assessments are being undertaken at other locations as part of the broader validation exercise.

Prexea says preliminary observations from completed sites have indicated reduced Fall Armyworm damage and improved crop health. The company is, however, continuing to document and assess those observations with the involvement of farmers, extension officers and government representatives.

The multi-location approach is intended to establish whether Sentinel-X can deliver consistent results across different ecological and farming environments.

Govt Participation in the Validation

Government participation has formed part of the field evaluation process.

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security have visited trial locations to observe crop conditions and participate in assessments of pest pressure and field performance.

Dr. Jalal Maihula of the ministry said the government’s involvement was aimed at ensuring that the required validation procedures were completed before any decision on large-scale deployment.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that every required validation step is completed,” Maihula said during the Green Field Day.

He described the preliminary observations from sites visited as encouraging, while stressing that the full validation programme would need to be completed before broader deployment.

The distinction is important because the technology remains under evaluation. Preliminary observations from demonstration plots do not, on their own, establish effectiveness across Nigeria’s diverse maize-growing environments.

Two Components Under Evaluation

The Sentinel-X programme involves two components, according to Prexea.

The Sentinel-X Pest Control component is intended to help manage Fall Armyworm infestations, while the Sentinel-X Crop Booster is presented by the company as a product designed to support crop vigour and nutrient utilisation.

Both components are being assessed as part of the field deployment programme.

The trials are also intended to generate information that can help farmers, regulators and institutional stakeholders understand how the technology performs outside controlled or limited demonstration environments.

For Prexea, the process represents an evidence-led pathway toward potential commercialisation rather than an immediate move from importation to nationwide deployment.

Evidence Before Expansion

The completion of the validation programme will be a significant milestone for Sentinel-X, but it will not necessarily be the end of the questions surrounding its adoption.

For farmers, the practical issues will include effectiveness against Fall Armyworm, consistency of results, affordability, ease of application and compatibility with existing pest-management practices.

For regulators and policymakers, the strength and independence of the evidence will be equally important.

The remaining trials in Bauchi, Kwara and Oyo are expected to add further data from different production environments. Once the field programme is completed, the resulting findings should provide a clearer basis for assessing the technology’s potential role in Nigeria’s integrated pest-management strategy.

Ultimately, Sentinel-X will have to demonstrate that the results observed in individual demonstration plots can be reproduced consistently across different farming systems and environmental conditions.

As Nigeria seeks to increase domestic food production and reduce threats to agricultural productivity, technologies capable of helping farmers manage invasive pests could play a role in the wider food-security effort.

But for Sentinel-X, the next decisive step is evidence: completing the validation programme, analysing the results and establishing—through independently verifiable data—what the technology can deliver at scale.