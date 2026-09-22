Super Eagles’ Camp Open with First Training Session in Ikot-Ekpene

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles will officially kickoff their preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau this morning as invited players have their first training session at the team’s camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Media Official of the team, Promise Efoghe confirmed last night that all the invited players will stream into the Uyo camp this morning with the first training session .

“The first training session will hold on Tuesday, September 22, with first 15 minutes will be available for press interviews,” began Efoghe who did not indicate players already in camp as at last night.

The media officer also stretched that sports journalists will similarly have time with the players on Wednesday after which it is going to be serious business without distractions from the news men.

Handlers of the team must have learnt their lessons from the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America which was caused by the poor start to the campaign.

Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle and his backroom staff arrived in Uyo on Monday to begin the groundwork for the AFCON 2027 Match-day 1 Group L clash with Madagascar and four days later with Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria will welcome Madagascar to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25, before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for their second qualifying match on September 29.

Nigeria’s talisman, Victor Osimhen will not be on duty in this opening match-day fixture as the Galatasaray’s frontman is yet to recover from the muscle tear that has sidelined him for couple of days. He also remains doubtful for the match-day 2 fixture with Guinea-Bissau.

In his place, Chelle has found a worthy late substitute in Coventry man, Taiwo Awoniyi.