Tinubu Forecloses Return of Fuel Subsidy, Tasks States To Deliver Cheaper Transport By October

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday foreclosed the possibility of returning to fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria.

Giving an update on the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme, the President declared that the stage at which the nation is, the country cannot return to the fuel subsidy regime.

His words: “At a time like this, our answer cannot be to return to the ruinous petrol subsidy regime that consumed trillions of naira and left our economy exposed to every movement in international oil prices, as some have suggested.”

According to him: “Disruptions to global energy supplies are once again pressuring petrol and diesel prices and increasing transportation costs worldwide.

“Nigeria cannot control events in global energy markets. But as a gas-rich nation, we can reduce our exposure. That is what we have been doing.

“Over the last three years, my administration has deliberately invested in building a CNG transportation ecosystem across Nigeria. Today, more than 120,000 vehicles have been converted; we have over 400 certified conversion centres and more than 90 CNG refuelling stations across the country, and these figures are increasing daily.

Tinubu also tasked state governments to work towards delivering cheaper transportation to commuters by October.

He disclosed that he had on August 27, 2026 met with the Governors of all the 36 States during which they agreed on a clear objective of getting cheaper transportation means for Nigerians by October.

According to him: “From October 1, more Nigerians should begin to see measurable reductions in transportation costs.

“We subsequently established an implementation committee for the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, chaired by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“I am aware of the considerable work already underway by the committee, PI-CNG & EV, the States, and other critical stakeholders to identify priority transport corridors, determine appropriate interventions, and put the necessary arrangements in place. This work has become even more urgent amid the current global energy crisis.”

He further emphasised that the country

must accelerate the cheaper alternatives being built at home.

“It is reassuring to see the movement spreading. Edo already has 50 CNG buses in active service. Kano has converted more than 1,000 commercial vehicles while rapidly expanding its conversion and refuelling network. Delta, Kwara and Lagos are expanding CNG-supported transport services, while Akwa Ibom has taken delivery of 50 CNG buses ahead of commercial operations.

“I encourage every State to maintain the momentum towards October 1. Work with transport unions and commercial operators. Support conversion and fleet deployment. Facilitate the infrastructure required. Above all, ensure that savings from cheaper energy reach Nigerian citizens through lower fares.

“The Federal Government will continue to support the scaling of CNG infrastructure and access, expand conversion capacity, and create the enabling environment for States, transport operators, manufacturers and private investors to participate.

“Nigeria has the gas. We are building the infrastructure. We are already seeing the savings.

“Now we must move faster and scale this so that more Nigerians feel those savings in the fares they pay every day. “

The President added that that there are clear evidence from across Nigeria of what is possible when cheaper energy translates into cheaper transportation.

Tinubu particularly cited some states like Borno, Kaduna, Oyo, Adamawa, Enugu and Plateau where CNG-powered and electric transport services charge reduced rates as compared to commercial operators

He said: “In Borno, CNG-powered and electric public transport services are moving commuters for between ₦50 and ₦100 on routes where commercial operators charge between ₦300 and ₦600.

“In Kaduna, 100 CNG-powered buses are providing free transportation on major routes across the State. In their first year of operation, the buses carried about 3.2 million passengers, saving commuters more than ₦3.5 billion in transport costs.

“In Oyo, CNG buses deployed to Pacesetter Transport brought the Lagos–Ibadan fare down from about ₦8,000 to ₦3,200 during the initial deployment.

“In Adamawa, alternative-energy transit services have cut fares by as much as 50 per cent, from ₦8,000 to ₦4,000.

“In Enugu, where 100 CNG buses have been deployed, the Enugu–Nsukka fare has been reduced from ₦2,500 to ₦1,500.

“In Plateau, government-supported buses carry about 13,000 commuters every day at ₦200, compared with more than ₦500 commercially.

“Through our partnership with the NURTW, passengers on CNG-converted commercial vehicles on several Abuja commuter routes receive a 40 per cent fare reduction. Area 1 to Gwagwalada, for example, has fallen from ₦1,500 to ₦900; Nyanya from ₦700 to ₦420; and Wuse from ₦400 to ₦240.

“In Niger, passengers on the Suleja–Abuja service are paying ₦550 compared with about ₦800, while Abia has deployed 40 electric buses with fares subsidised by 50 per cent.

“These are not projections. Nigerians are already experiencing these savings.”

The President, while commending the Governors and State Governments that have moved quickly stressed however that more still needs to be done asding that the Federal Government will support them to scale further.