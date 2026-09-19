DHQ: Troops Rescue 50 Kidnap Victims, Apprehend Scores of Terrorists, Collaborators in One Week

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), operating across all theatres of operations, rescued no fewer than 50 kidnapped victims and arrested several terrorists, collaborators and suspected kidnappers during offensive operations across the country between September 11 and 17, 2026.

The military further disclosed that the operations during the period resulted in the killing of several terrorists, the recovery of weapons and ammunition, the clearance of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the dismantling of illegal bunkering and secessionist activities.

In his weekly update on the operational activities of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies during the period under review, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the security forces were denying criminal syndicates freedom of action across all theatres of operations.

General Onoja said: “In the North-east, troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested six suspected members of a notorious kidnap syndicate during a raid on their hideout around Soktu Hill in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State.”

According to him, the suspects confessed to kidnapping more than seven victims and killing those who failed to meet ransom demands.

Troops also rescued 14 abductees around the Armuda and Gava areas of Gwoza LGA of Borno State between September 12 and 13. Among those rescued was the Chief Imam of Ngoshe town, Mallam Sadiq, who had been abducted during an attack on March 3, 2026.

“The troops subsequently rescued a woman who had escaped from terrorist captivity after five months, alongside two minors who had spent six months in captivity at Suyaka Camp on the Mandara Mountains.

“Two family members were also liberated along the Gwoza-Limankara Road, while a repentant terrorist surrendered at Benisheikh with an AK-47 rifle, a hand grenade and an IED.

“In Borno State, two other terrorists from the Bula Daloye enclave surrendered to troops with three AK-47 rifles and other weapons.

“The troops also arrested suspected terrorist collaborators and informants accused of providing information on military convoy movements and planning attacks,” he said.

In the North-west, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma recorded several successes in Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto States.

During a clearance operation around Gumki village towards the Nigeria-Niger border in Kebbi State, troops neutralised several terrorists and recovered a machine gun, a rifle, ammunition and four motorcycles.

Two terrorists were also killed in Katsina State after troops intercepted a group preparing to attack communities in the Matazu and Karaduwa areas.

“The operation also recorded several rescue missions, including the rescue of traders abducted along the Ruwan Godiya-Mobai Road in Faskari LGA of Katsina State and three kidnap victims at Danhonu 2 Community in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“On September 15, troops rescued 10 abducted victims, comprising three men, seven women and a child, at Unguwan Rimi Village in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

“They also rescued three kidnap victims at Gidan Gulbi Village in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State on September 17.

“Troops arrested suspected terrorist logistics suppliers, collaborators and informants in Kaduna, Sokoto and Katsina states, including two suspects who had been on the counter-terrorism wanted list since June 2026,” he stated.

In the North-central, troops of Operation Savannah Shield eliminated five terrorists in separate engagements in Kwara and Niger States and recovered firearms and ammunition.

“At Muchiya Village in Rafi LGA of Niger State, troops forced terrorists to abandon their victims and rescued 22 kidnap victims, who were subsequently reunited with their families.

“The troops also defused 12 IEDs found along major supply routes in Niger and Kwara states, including nine devices planted along the Machan-Gyada-Masaka route.

“Four suspects were arrested at Pissa in Borgu LGA of Niger State in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and local security groups. Two of the suspects were allegedly impersonating military and police personnel and were reportedly sent by terrorist leaders to spy on troop positions and recover firearms,” Onoja said.