Presidency: Tinubu’s Working Leave Has Been Extended By One Week

.Says President’ll continue to ask VP Shettima and SGF Akume to represent him at functions

.Describes Atiku’s insinuation about Tinubu’s absence at UNGA as baseless and irresponsible

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Monday disclosed that the three-week working leave embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu has been extended by one week.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga in a release stated that the President will return to Nigeria at the weekend, following the extension of his working vacation by a few days.

Tinubu departed Nigeria on August 30 for London to begin the working vacation.

According to the Presidency, the President after spending a week in London, he moved to Paris, France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Mr Vincent Bollore, whose media group includes Canal+, Multichoice, and Universal Music Group.

Since he began the vacation, Tinubu has continued to keep in touch with home, directing the affairs of the nation, like ordering an independent panel to investigate the death of 37 illegal miners in Minna, following their detention by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among other things.

While away, the President delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him at some official functions. Though Shettima left Abuja on October 20 for New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who has also been representing the President at events, will continue to do so.

On the political front, the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abubakar Yari, has been leading notable party leaders in consultations with prominent traditional rulers in the country.

The Presidency described the baseless insinuation by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying firm headed by an ex-convict about President Tinubu’s non-attendance at UNGA as irresponsible.

Vice President Shettima, who is representing the President at the global conference, will present Nigeria’s national statement.