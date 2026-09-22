Former Liverpool Star, Mohamed Salah, Gets Six Months Ban

Former Liverpool footballer, Mohamed Salah, has been banned from driving for six months after his Rolls-Royce was clocked speeding.

Salah failed to tell police who was at the wheel when the car was caught by a speed camera driving at 36mph (58 km/h) on a 30mph (48km/h) stretch of road in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on 27 March, according to court documents.

The 34-year-old did not respond to the notice of the prosecution, brought by Cheshire Police, and did not enter a plea to the charge.

He was handed a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay £1,044 in a hearing at Warrington Combined Court.

A court spokeswoman said Salah was prosecuted under the Single Justice Procedure, which sees magistrates sit in private hearings, and was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the Rolls-Royce.

The speeding offence came days after the Egypt captain announced he would be leaving Liverpool following nine years with the team.

Announcing his departure on 24 March, the club said he had “firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history”.

He scored 257 goals in 442 appearances for Liverpool, before transferring to Turkish side Trabzonspor following the 2025-26 season.