Ochei Vows More Tennis Reforms Despite Davis Cup Setback in Morocco 

The Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) under the leadership of its President, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei Esq, has described Team Nigeria’s campaign at the Davis Cup World Group II as a historic milestone for the country’s tennis, despite the 0-4 loss to Morocco in Rabat on Sunday.

Nigeria’s journey ended at the Railway Club courts in Rabat, where hosts Morocco completed victory after taking a 2-0 lead on Saturday through Karim Bennani’s 6-1, 6-2 win over Canice Abua and Yassine Dlimi’s identical victory over Yusuf Abubakar, before sealing it with wins on Sunday.

The NTF President said the loss does not diminish the huge success already recorded by Nigerian tennis.

“We must put this in proper context. In February, Nigeria defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, to earn promotion to World Group II for the first time in 30 years. That in itself is the highest level Nigeria has reached in Davis Cup history. That is success, not failure,” Engr. Ochei noted.

Ochei stressed that Nigeria’s preparations for the Morocco tournament suffered major setbacks with the withdrawal of Daniel Adeleye due to injury, while rising star Oluwaseun Ogunsakin – who just made history featuring at the US Open Junior Championship – could not link up with the team in Rabat due to travel logistics and conditioning concerns.

“When you go into a tie of this magnitude in North Africa without your number one and without Seun Ogunsakin who has just broken a 35-year Grand Slam jinx for Nigeria at the US Open, it will affect the outcome one way or the other. But the boys who went – Canice Abua, Yusuf Abubakar, Michael Emmanuel gave their all and have gained invaluable experience,” Ochei stated.

The NTF President reiterated his determination to continue with far-reaching reforms that empower young Nigerian players to attain greater heights on the global stage.

According to him, under his leadership, the Federation has prioritized youth development, international exposure, and private sector-driven funding – evidenced by Ogunsakin’s US Open feat, increased junior tournaments across the country, and the return of Nigeria to the Davis Cup World Group.

“This setback in Morocco will not derail us. We will remain in World Group II Playoffs next year and we will come back stronger.

“Our focus is clear: build a new generation of Nigerian tennis stars that can compete and win at the highest level globally. The reforms have just started,” Ochei assured tennis stakeholders.

He commended the players and Head Coach, Benson Ishicheli, for their commitment and thanked the leadership of the National Sports Commission led by Malam Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade for their continued support.

Morocco’s victory over Nigeria earned the North African country a place in the 2027 World Group I Playoffs.